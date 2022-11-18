Hwy 154 closed after vehicle fire

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Highway 154.

Firefighters responded to reports of a vehicle fully engulfed at 6:33 p.m. on Hwy 154 near Paradise Rd.

Officials say one man was critically injured with burns.

He was pulled from the vehicle by a female bystander and transported to a nearby hospital.

Fire from the vehicle spread to nearby brush, but forward progress has been stopped.

Hwy 154 is closed in both directions.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.