Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hwy 154 closed after vehicle fire

SB County Fire Department.png
KSBY
SB County Fire Department.png
Posted at 7:45 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 22:47:13-05

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Highway 154.

Firefighters responded to reports of a vehicle fully engulfed at 6:33 p.m. on Hwy 154 near Paradise Rd.

Officials say one man was critically injured with burns.

He was pulled from the vehicle by a female bystander and transported to a nearby hospital.

Fire from the vehicle spread to nearby brush, but forward progress has been stopped.

Hwy 154 is closed in both directions.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png