Hwy 229 in Creston washed out during latest storm

Highway 229 Caltrans.png
KSBY
Damage on Hwy 229 following the Jan. 9 storm
Posted at 8:24 AM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 11:24:46-05

Photos from Caltrans show extensive damage to State Route 229 in Creston.

Caltrans announced the closure of the highway in both directions Thursday between highways 41 and 58 in Northern San Luis Obispo County due to part of the road being washed out.

It’s unknown how long it will take crews to fix the road.

