Hwy 229 in Creston washed out during latest storm

Photos from Caltrans show extensive damage to State Route 229 in Creston.
Caltrans announced the closure of the highway in both directions Thursday between highways 41 and 58 in Northern San Luis Obispo County due to part of the road being washed out.
It’s unknown how long it will take crews to fix the road.
Here are some photos of State Route 229 in #Creston today. The roadway is closed in both directions due to damage caused during the most recent storm. #SanLuisObispoCounty #SR229 pic.twitter.com/ygKK21qGsa— Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) January 12, 2023