Crashes on highways 41 and 46 cause traffic delays

Highway 46 West, just west of Old Creek Road, was temporarily closed to traffic Monday afternoon due to a crash.

It happened just before 4 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol described it as a "major crash," reportedly involving a vehicle that went off the side of the roadway.

As of 5:15 p.m., one-way traffic control was in place.

On Highway 41 at Bear Ridge Road, west of the Cerro Alto Campground, a head-on crash was also affecting traffic.

That crash happened at about 4:45 p.m.

The CHP said drivers should expect delays and use highways 1 or 101 as detours.