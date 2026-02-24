Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crashes on highways 41 and 46 cause traffic delays

Highway 46 West, just west of Old Creek Road, was temporarily closed to traffic Monday afternoon due to a crash.

It happened just before 4 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol described it as a "major crash," reportedly involving a vehicle that went off the side of the roadway.

As of 5:15 p.m., one-way traffic control was in place.

On Highway 41 at Bear Ridge Road, west of the Cerro Alto Campground, a head-on crash was also affecting traffic.

That crash happened at about 4:45 p.m.

The CHP said drivers should expect delays and use highways 1 or 101 as detours.

