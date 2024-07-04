'I Voted' sticker design contest open to some San Luis Obispo County students

The San Luis Obispo County Elections Office has announced its first-ever "I Voted" sticker design contest.

It is open to San Luis Obispo County students in grades third through twelfth.

Applicants will be separated into two divisions: Third to sixth graders and seventh to twelfth graders.

One winner is going to be selected from each age group, and their design will be printed and distributed at polling places throughout the county.

The winning designs will also be showcased on the Clerk-Recorder's website and in community outreach for the Nov. 5 General Election.

The Elections Office plans to declare the winners in September and the two students will be invited to visit the new Elections Center with the Clerk-Recorder.

The Elections Office is accepting entries in person, by mail, or via email from July 3 to Aug. 21.

Entry forms can be accessed on www.slovote.com.