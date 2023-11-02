Identity of Goleta homicide victim released

A homicide victim in Goleta has been identified as Efrain Alvarado Morales, 57, of Goleta.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office released his name Thursday, a day after they say his body was found on Carson Street between Magnolia and Pine avenues.

The sheriff’s office has remained fairly tight-lipped about the investigation. Investigators say the cause and manner of death for Morales is not yet available for public release and they have also not released the name of the person-of-interest they say was detained after the victim’s body was found.

Investigators on Wednesday said the person-of-interest was injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips can be made on the sheriff's website or by calling (805) 681-4171.