Identity of human remains found in Atascadero in July released

Police have released the identity of human remains that were found in Atascadero in early July.

The body has been positively identified as 35-year-old Atascadero resident Darren Kyle Santangelo.

Santangelo's body was found on July 9 in the vicinity of a walking trail near Chalk Mountain Golf Course.

Authorities said that, based on the conditions of the remains, the body had been at the location for an extended period of time.

Santangelo was reported missing to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office on July 6. He was last seen by a family member on June 30 around 9 p.m. leaving his home in the 7500 block of Rocky Canyon Road in Atascadero, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

Authorities said there is no indication that the death is suspicious or the result of foul play.

Police ask those with information related to the investigation to contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.