Santa Maria women killed in Hwy 101 crash near El Capitan State Beach identified

The coroner’s office has released the names of two Santa Maria women killed in a six-car crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County last week as Maria Sanchez De Bautista, 52, and Yazmin Bautista Sanchez, 20.

The crash happened Thursday shortly before 8 a.m. on Highway 101 south of El Capitan State Beach.

The California Highway Patrol reports the 29-year-old driver of a Ford Expidition was heading northbound when she lost control and hit a vehicle in the fast lane before going across the median and into the oncoming lanes.

Six cars in all ended up colliding on the highway.

Two people in the Expidition were killed several others involved in the crash were injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

No arrests were made.

