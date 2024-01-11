Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Identity released of victim in deadly collision

A vehicle collided with a bicyclist early Tuesday morning
fatal crash rincon road.jpg
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Deputies are investigating a crash that killed a bicyclist on Rincon Road near Carpinteria Tuesday morning.
fatal crash rincon road.jpg
Posted at 4:45 AM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 07:45:18-05

The identity of the bicyclist who died after being hit by a car on Tuesday has been released to the public.

Steven Kingsley Close, an 80-year-old from Carpinteria, was riding on Rincon Rd. in the small seaside town just before 9 a.m. when he was hit.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The road was closed off but has since reopened.

Original Script:

Update: Roadway reopens following fatal bicycle-vehicle crash near Carpinteria

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg