Identity released of victim in deadly collision

The identity of the bicyclist who died after being hit by a car on Tuesday has been released to the public.

Steven Kingsley Close, an 80-year-old from Carpinteria, was riding on Rincon Rd. in the small seaside town just before 9 a.m. when he was hit.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The road was closed off but has since reopened.

