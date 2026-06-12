If you love Garfield, our Pet of the Week, Moon, is the one for you

Every week, we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society. This week, it is five-year-old cat Moon's turn in the spotlight!

Moon is a big boy, at 22 pounds, he is a lookalike for the iconic lasagna-loving Garfield.

Woods Humane Society

He will do best as the only pet in a household, but with so much to love, there will be plenty to enjoy.

He loves hiding under things and getting comfy on a lap.

It is a great time to adopt, as June is Adopt a Cat Month, and Woods has all the options for you! Head to the shelter off of Oklahoma Avenue in San Luis Obispo or at the Atascadero Cattery to meet all the felines!

Click here for information on Moon!