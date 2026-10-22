6 things to do on the Central Coast this weekend: Halloween fun, local flavors and family events

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are some fun things to do this weekend, from Friday, October 23, through Sunday, October 26!

Witches and Warlocks Paddle

Saturday, October 24, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Morro Bay

On Saturday at 3 p.m., witches and warlocks will take to the water for the annual Witches and Warlocks Paddle in Morro Bay. Put on your finest Halloween attire for an afternoon of paddleboarding or kayaking in the bay. Meet at Coleman Park for this bewitching October event.

Full details can be found here!

Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival

Saturday, October 24, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Woods Humane Society Shelter, San Luis Obispo

Animal lovers can bring their four-legged friends to the 6th annual Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival at Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo. The free event runs Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. and features dog costume contests, "trick-for-treat" activities, photos with Santa Paws, carnival games, pet vendors, food trucks and adoption specials. Stop by and say hi to Daybreak Meteorologist Vivian Rennie who will be one of the judges of the costume contest!

Full details can be found here!

Reclaim Night Market

Saturday, October 24, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 1142 West Branch St., Arroyo Grande

If you are in the mood for shopping, check out the Reclaim Night Market on Saturday in Arroyo Grande. From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the plaza at 1142 West Branch Street will fill with booths, live music, food vendors and more!

Full details can be found here!

Flying Miz Daisy Vintage Market

Friday, October 23, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Flying Miz Daisy Vintage Market, Buellton

Treasure hunters can spend the weekend browsing unique finds at the Flying Miz Daisy Vintage Market in Buellton. The popular event returns to Avenue of the Flags with an expanded two-day format after drawing thousands of shoppers to its spring market. Visitors can shop vintage furnishings, antiques, clothing, jewelry, home décor and collectibles from independent dealers across the region. Admission and parking are free. The market runs Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Zoo Boo

Friday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Central Coast Zoo, Atascadero

Looking for some family-friendly Halloween fun? Zoo Boo returns to the Central Coast Zoo in Atascadero on Friday and Saturday. Guests can enjoy carnival games, Halloween activities, a haunted maze, trick-or-treating, animal encounters and costume contests for children and families. The not-too-scary event runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. both nights, and organizers encourage visitors to come dressed in costume.

Full details can be found here!

Know Thy Farmer Lunch

Saturday, October 24, Los Alamos

Food lovers can enjoy a farm-to-table experience at Pico Los Alamos during the latest Know Thy Farmer lunch featuring Lompoc Bean Company. Guests will enjoy a three-course meal crafted by Chef Kali Kopley, paired with wines from Lumen Wines, while hearing directly from fourth-generation bean farmers Bob and Geri Campbell. The intimate community-style lunch begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, and reservations are available online.

Full details can be found here!

Frightmare Forest

Saturday, October 24, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Allan Hancock Baseball and Softball Complex, Santa Maria

If you're looking for a scare this weekend, Frightmare Forest is back in Santa Maria. Hosted by the Allan Hancock College men's basketball program, the three-acre haunted maze features spooky surprises around every turn. Organizers say the event is designed for kids, families and thrill-seekers looking for an old-fashioned Halloween scare while supporting the Bulldogs basketball program. Frightmare Forest runs Saturday night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Día de los Muertos Celebration

Sunday, October 25, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Allan Hancock College, Santa Maria

The City of Santa Maria is inviting the community to its 16th annual Día de los Muertos Celebration on Sunday at Allan Hancock College from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The free event honors loved ones who have passed away while showcasing the traditions and cultural significance of Día de los Muertos. Visitors can enjoy traditional music and dance performances, cultural activities, food and artisan vendors, community altars, family crafts, a Catrín and Catrina contest and a chalk art competition.

Full details can be found here!