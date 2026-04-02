6 things to do this weekend on the Central Coast: Easter egg hunts, parades, and more

Spring is in full swing on the Central Coast, with Easter activities and opportunities to learn about the local ecosystem all happening this Saturday. Here's a look at six events you won't want to miss.

Family Day at the Dallidet Adobe and Gardens

Saturday April 4, San Luis Obispo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Welcome spring at the Dallidet Adobe & Gardens in San Luis Obispo. The event features baby goats in a petting zoo, live music, garden tours, and wine tasting. It runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children.

Cayucos Easter Dog Parade

Saturday April 4, Cayucos, 12 p.m.

The annual Easter Dog Parade returns to Cayucos this Saturday. Starting at the Cayucos Pier, four-legged friends will strut their stuff in full costume. The parade supports the Cayucos Lioness Club's Mutt Mitts Program, which provides free pet waste bags at more than 50 locations to help keep local beaches clean. The parade begins at noon and is free to attend.

37th Annual Egg Hunt and Festival

Saturday April 4, Arroyo Grande, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Arroyo Grande is hopping into spring with the 37th Annual Egg Hunt and Festival at Elm Street Park. The event features a free egg hunt for all ages, including the South County's only egg hunt for adults. Attendees can also enjoy free hot dogs, Bunny Hop Races, an Egg Toss Competition, face painting, and more. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

I Love MB

Saturday April 4, Morro Bay, 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Show Morro Bay some love at Tidelands Park. From 8:30 to 11 a.m., community members can participate in beautification and public art projects. An Easter egg hunt for kids follows the morning activities. The event is free, and all project supplies will be provided.

Free Family Day: Learn About Our Coastal Ecosystem

Saturday April 4, San Luis Obispo, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sea Otter Savvy, the SLO Beaver Brigade, and Pacific Wildlife Care are teaming up at the SLO Botanical Garden for a free, family-friendly event focused on coastal creatures and ways to protect them. Garden admission is waived for the day. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Spring Fling

Saturday April 4, San Luis Obispo, 11 a.m.

Children 8 and under can participate in an Easter egg hunt at Meadow Park in San Luis Obispo. Afterward, the fun continues with food trucks, a vendor fair, face painting, live music, and more. The event starts at 11 a.m. Admission is free, but organizers ask attendees to bring a basket.