All aboard! From trains to tri-tip, here is your Central Coast weekend event guide

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are some fun things to do this weekend, from Friday, October 2, through Sunday, October 4!

California Avocado Festival

Friday, October 2 - Sunday, October 4, Downtown Carpinteria

It's time to guac and roll! From Friday through Sunday, the 40th California Avocado Festival is taking over downtown Carpinteria. Enjoy dozens of bands, plus food, art and commercial vendors. All proceeds from the festival will go to the Carpinteria Education Foundation and the Future Farmers of America.

Full details can be found here!

Lumina Days

Saturday, October 3, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Tar Creek Ranch, 2514 Huasna Rd, Arroyo Grande

Experience the radiance of tradition, style, and community at Lumina Days at Tar Creek Ranch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. This annual fashion show invites guests to gather for a day of runway, regional flavors, and communal spirit. Between fashion moments, guests can shop unique finds from Muse Markets, sip wines from South County wineries, and enjoy a catered lunch, complete with charcuterie offerings and seasonal flavors.

Full details can be found here!

Central Coast Railroad Festival

Friday, October 2 - Sunday, October 4; various locations

The Central Coast Railroad Festival is back, taking place this Friday through Sunday at locations across San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties. The weekend is packed with train-themed events, from model train exhibits, to a caboose tour at the San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum, a hike along the Pacific Coast Railway and much more.

Full details can be found here!

Masq(p)arade!

Friday, October 2, 5:30-8 p.m.; State Street, downtown Santa Barbara

Head to downtown Santa Barbara on Friday evening for the 6th annual Masq(p)arade! This event is described as a "whimsical, progressive-style performance parade" with regional artists "incorporating playful masks and fancifully-painted pianos." Performances take place along State Street every 15 minutes from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Chumash Intertribal Powwow

Saturday, October 3, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday, October 4, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Hwy 246 & Meadowvale Rd., Santa Ynez

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians is holding its Intertribal Powwow this Saturday through Sunday. More than 300 Native American dancers and singers from across the U.S. and Canada attend this annual event. It's also open to the public. Admission is $5, and attendees can enjoy live performances, food booths, and Native American artisan vendors.

Full details can be found here!

Los Flores Ranch Discovery Day at The Patch

Saturday, October 3, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Los Flores Ranch Park, 6245 Dominion Rd., Santa Maria

On Saturday, head to Los Flores Ranch Park in Santa Maria for Discovery Day. The family-friendly event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Visitors can meet park rangers, plant seedlings, take part in science-related activities, and make seasonal crafts. It's free to attend, but a $5 parking fee will be collected to support The Patch, a student-led pumpkin patch.

Full details can be found here!

Exceptional Plants Auction at Lotusland

Saturday, October 3, 1-4 p.m.; Ganna Walska Lotusland, Cold Spring Rd., Montecito

Lotusland is hosting the "ultimate plant party" on Saturday — its Exceptional Plants Auction. From 1-4 p.m., browse and bid on more than 200 rare plants. Admission also includes complimentary tacos, wine, beer, and a signature cocktail. Member tickets are $125 and general admission is $175.

Full details can be found here!

Viking Classic Car Show

Saturday, October 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Downtown Solvang

The Viking Classic Car Show rolls into downtown Solvang this Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., check out dozens of classic and custom cars, trucks and motorcycles. Proceeds from the car show help the Vikings of Solvang nonprofit pay medical expenses for people in need throughout the community.

Full details can be found here!

Presqu'ile Winery's Annual Tri-Tip Cook-off

Sunday, October 4, noon-3 p.m.; Presqu'ile Winery, 5391 Presqu'ile Dr., Santa Maria

Head to Presqu'ile Winery on Sunday for the annual Santa Maria Tri-Tip Cook-off. From noon to 3 p.m., enjoy Santa Maria-style BBQ from teams of master grillers and vote for your favorite. Plus, enjoy live music from Ruben Lee Dalton and the Offshores. Tickets for wine club members are $45 and general admission is $50.

Full details can be found here!

CANCELED - Zombie Invasion SLO 5K