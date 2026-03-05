Candlelit concerts, wine tastings & local markets: Your Central Coast weekend guide

Glowing light installations, live music by candlelight, and wine tasting – just a few of the events taking place across the Central Coast this weekend. Here’s a look at a few fun things you won’t want to miss.

Sensorio Local Glow Promotion

Select Fridays through April 24; 4380 Hwy 46 East, Paso Robles

San Luis Obispo County locals, here's a special deal just for you! Friday night at Sensorio in Paso Robles, local residents can get all-inclusive admission for just $55. That includes full access to its immersive light installations, live music, fire pits, and more. No advance tickets are required, just show up at the door with a valid driver’s license showing your local zip code.

Women Winemakers & Culinarians Grand Tasting

Saturday, March 7; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; 27 Vines, Santa Ynez

Wine and food lovers, enjoy the Women Winemakers & Culinarians Grand Tasting at 27 Vines in Santa Ynez on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You'll taste directly with dozens of local women winemakers, chefs, and specialty food artisans. General admission tickets are $149.

Rioja Masterclass: A Deep Dive into the Wines & Region of Rioja, Spain

Saturday, March 7; 2-3:30 p.m.; Central Coast School of Wine, Atascadero

On Saturday at 2 p.m., the Central Coast School of Wine in Atascadero is hosting a Masterclass Seminar on the wines and region of Rioja, Spain. Led by CMS Certified Sommelier and official Rioja Ambassador Sam Schmitt, this taste-and-learn experience takes you through the full spectrum of Rioja wines, from foundational reds to extended barrel-aged Gran Reservas and exciting new single-vineyard classifications. The 90-minute class includes a flight of six wines and costs $65 to attend.

On the Road: Readings With Young German Writers

Saturday, March 7; 3-4:40 p.m.; History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo

Two award-winning young writers from Germany are bringing their literary tour to the History Center of San Luis Obispo County on Saturday at 3 p.m. for a free public reading in English. Louise Kenn and Mücahit Türk, part of the Goethe-Institut's "On the Road" literary exchange, will share their insights on writing, culture, and storytelling before a reception and open discussion. This special stop is part of a month-long journey across America and celebrates a student exchange between San Luis Obispo High School and Stuttgart, Germany that dates all the way back to 1948. The event is free.

Candlelight: Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

Saturday, March 7; 8:45 p.m.; La Lomita Ranch, San Luis Obispo

Saturday night, experience the music of Fleetwood Mac like never before at Candlelight: Tribute to Fleetwood Mac at La Lomita Ranch in San Luis Obispo. The Listeso String Quartet performs beloved classics like "Landslide," "The Chain," and "Go Your Own Way" by the warm glow of candlelight. Doors open at 8 p.m. for the 8:45 p.m. show, with tickets ranging from $38.50 to $68.

A-Town Pop-Up Market

Sunday, March 8; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Atascadero Lake Park BBQ area #1

Sunday is a great day to shop local at the A-Town Pop-Up Market at Atascadero Lake Park, featuring local makers selling plants, local honey, olive oil, handmade crafts, pottery, and tasty treats. This monthly community market supports local vendors and even kid entrepreneurs. It takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cuesta College Music Faculty Concert

Sunday, March 8; 3 p.m.; Harold J. Miossi CPAC, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo

Sunday at 3 p.m., Cuesta College Music Faculty will take the stage at the Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center for their Annual Music Faculty Concert, featuring an exciting mix of live jazz and classical performances. Every single dollar from ticket sales goes directly toward student music scholarships. Tickets range from $10 for students to $30 for VIP reserved seating.

Santa Maria Valley’s Official 2026 Craft Cocktail Contest

Entire month of March; participating businesses

Cocktail enthusiasts, the month of March is your chance to try new concoctions during the Santa Maria Valley's Official 2026 Craft Cocktail Contest. Visit any participating winery, brewery, or restaurant, order the official "2026 Contest Entry," and vote for your favorite by snapping a photo and posting it to Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #SMVCraftCocktail26. Explore the valley one sip at a time and help crown the People's Choice Winner!

Click here for more information.

