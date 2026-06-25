Celebrating flowers, Pride, wine, music and more this weekend on the Central Coast

There is a lot going on this weekend across the Central Coast. Here is what you need to know for the weekend of June 26 through June 28.

Lompoc Flower Festival

Thursday, June 25 through Sunday, June 28; Ryon Park, Lompoc

Celebrate the flower-growing heritage of our Lompoc community at the 2026 Flower Festival and Parade! For four days from Thursday, June 25, through Sunday, June 28, Ryon Park in Lompoc will fill with a carnival, arts and crafts, vendors, food and more! Saturday at 10 a.m., head downtown for the parade. This year's theme is "America in Bloom: 250 Years."

Full details can be found here!

Wine & Opera Festival

Friday, June 26, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; La Cumbre Plaza, Santa Barbara

Experience an evening of music, art, and wine this Friday at the Wine and Opera Festival in Santa Barbara. From 5 to 8 p.m., the La Cumbre Center for the Arts will feature New York-based opera performers, tastings from local vineyards, and local art.

Full details can be found here!

Circus Vargas

Friday, June 26 through Monday, July 20, Madonna Meadows, San Luis Obispo

The Big Top is up at Madonna Meadows in San Luis Obispo and it is time to head to the circus! From June 26 through July 20, head to this family-friendly adventure to catch amazing performers, stunts and more. This year, the show is "Masquerade".

Full details can be found here!

Pride in the Plaza

Saturday, June 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Head to Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo on Saturday for the largest celebration of LGBTQ+ pride in the county. Pride in the Plaza will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and include live entertainment, food, drink, local vendors, community resources, and more. This event is free and family-friendly.

Full details can be found here!

Trans Pride in the Park

Sunday, June 28, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Meadow Park, San Luis Obispo

On Sunday, Meadow Park in San Luis Obispo will turn into a space created by and for trans, non-binary, and gender-diverse people and their allies. From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., more than 50 vendors, food trucks, music, and gender affirming resources will fill the park.

Full details can be found here!

Cerro San Luis Volunteer Service Day

Saturday, June 27, 9 a.m. to noon; Cerro San Luis, San Luis Obispo

Give back to the city of San Luis Obispo this Saturday at the Cerro San Luis Volunteer Service Day. From 11 a.m. to noon, community members are welcome to help lay mulch around the oak and lemon trees on the south side of Cerro San Luis. Check out the link below for details on registration.

Full details can be found here!

Orchidfest-Orchid Show and Sale

Saturday, June 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 28, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Nipomo High School

The Five Cities Orchid Society proudly presents "OrchidFest 2026: Friendships and Blooms", a two-day orchid show and sale, taking place June 27–28 at Nipomo High School. Check out the vibrant displays, demonstrations, speakers and more from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Barbara Lavender Festival

Saturday, June 27, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Great Meadow at Santa Barbara City College

Enjoy the sights and sounds of the Santa Barbara Lavender Festival Saturday from 11 a.m.to 5 p.m.! The Great Meadow on Santa Barbara City College's West Campus will fill with artisans, chefs, music, a beer garden, and more, all celebrating lavender harvests across the Central Coast.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Barbara Wine and Food Festival

Saturday, June 27, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Enjoy tastings from the Central Coast's best wineries and chefs at the Santa Barbara Wine and Food Festival, Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. Tickets are $135 per person and open to those 21 and older. Proceeds go to the museum's education programs.

Full details can be found here!

Marine Swap Meet

Saturday, June 27, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Morro Bay Maritime Museum

Head to the Morro Bay Maritime Museum on Saturday for the annual Marine Swap Meet. From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., check out deals on everything from boats to fishing gear, scuba and dive equipment to surfboards, and and even nautical décor. Admission is free!

Full details can be found here!

Templeton 5K Beer Run

Saturday, June 27, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; BarrelHouse Brewing Company

Runners, walkers, families with strollers, and even four-legged friends are invited to take part in the Templeton 5K Beer Run on Saturday at Barrelhouse Brewing Company. Day-of registration is $60 and all proceeds benefit Templeton recreation programs, parks, and activities.

Full details can be found here!

Rosé Roundup

Sunday, June 28, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; The Loading Chute, Creston

Saddle up for the ultimate wine experience at the Rosé Roundup at the Loading Chute Event Barn and Yard in Creston. From 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a dozen local vintners will join with chefs, musicians and more for a perfect Sunday!

Full details can be found here!

All About YOUth!

Sunday, June 28, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Santa Maria Public Library

Learn what 14 to 30-year-olds shared about their vision of what needs to be changed and improved on the Central Coast. This "All About YOUth" event will be hosted in the Santa Maria Public Library from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 28.

Full details can be found here!

Check out these ongoing events:

Concerts in the Plaza

Every Friday from June 19 to September 4; Opening act 5 p.m., Main act 6-8 p.m.; Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Concerts in the Plaza continue Friday night in Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo. This week, catch opening act Colleen Rhatigan at 5 p.m., followed by the main act, Manuel The Band, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Saturday in the Park Summer Concert Series

Saturday, June 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand

Atascadero continues its Saturday in the Park Summer Concert Series this weekend. Head to the Lake Park Bandstand to enjoy live rock and country by The Rockin' Bs Band. Admission is free.

Full details can be found here!

