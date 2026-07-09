Central Coast weekend events: Fair fun, live theater, film festivals and more

There is a lot going on this weekend across the Central Coast. Here is what you need to know for the weekend of July 10 through July 12.

OLIVER! — The Musical

July 10-12, 2026, various times; Spanos Theatre, San Luis Obispo

Head to the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo this weekend for award-winning musical theater as they present "Oliver!" This family-friendly production features iconic songs like "Food, Glorious Food" and "Consider Yourself" in a heartwarming tale that runs just over two hours with an intermission. Tickets start at $35.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Barbara County Fair

July 8-12, daily hours vary; Santa Maria Fairpark

There is still one weekend left to catch the Santa Barbara County Fair as it returns with "Stars, Stripes and American Nights," featuring the state's largest junior livestock auction, carnival rides, live entertainment, and classic fair food. Gates are open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Full details can be found here!

Lompoc Old Town Market

July 10-Aug. 14, 5-8 p.m.; 100 block of South H Street, Lompoc

Lompoc's annual Old Town Market kicks off for another season this Friday. From July 10 through August 14, head to the 100 block of South H Street every Friday from 5-8 p.m. for a variety of vendors, community organizations, and live entertainment.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Maria Valley Senior Expo

Friday, July 10, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Allan Hancock College, Santa Maria

Community Partners in Caring will host the Santa Maria Valley Senior Expo on Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium at Allan Hancock College. Seniors, caregivers, family members and volunteers are invited to check out the various resources available to local residents. Exhibitors will represent various industries, including healthcare, legal, insurance, therapy, pet care, assisted and independent living facilities and more.

Full details can be found here!

SBIFF French Wave Film Festival

July 10-23; Opening reception July 10, 5-7 p.m.; SBIFF Film Center, Riviera Theatre, Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival presents 14 days of French cinema featuring 14 new and seven classic films. Opening night on Friday includes a reception at Sullivan Goss Gallery, followed by daily screenings showcasing acclaimed French films across various genres.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Rita Hills Lavender Festival

Saturday, July 11, 18 and 25, noon to 5 p.m.; Santa Rita Hills Lavender Farm, Lompoc

Celebrate peak lavender season in the Santa Rita Hills near Lompoc at the 3rd Annual Lavender Festival. Head to the farm off of Tularosa Road any Saturday for the rest of July for artisan markets, live acoustic music, and lavender distillation demonstrations. Visitors can stroll through blooming lavender fields and participate in wreath-making classes during this fragrant celebration.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Barbara National Horse Show

July 8-12, daily 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Earl Warren Showgrounds, Santa Barbara

One of Santa Barbara's most celebrated century-old traditions continues with Hunters & Jumpers Week featuring over 150 competitors. Visitors can enjoy guided tours, pony photo opportunities, and food vendors alongside the prestigious USEF National competition.

Full details can be found here!

Paso Picture Show - "The Princess Bride"

Saturday, July 11, 8 p.m.; Bianchi Winery, Paso Robles

On Saturday, watch the classic film, "The Princess Bride," under the stars at Bianchi Winery in Paso Robles. It's the latest in a series of pop-up movies presented by Paso Picture Show. Tickets start at $21 for adults and $5 for kids. The movie starts just before dusk.

Full details can be found here!

Jackalope Indie Artisan Fair

July 11-12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Alameda Park, Santa Barbara

The Jackalope Indie Artisan Fair makes its Santa Barbara debut this Saturday and Sunday with over 180 hand-selected artisans showcasing original fashion, jewelry, art, and specialty foods. This outdoor festival features live music, food trucks, and family-friendly crafting activities celebrating handmade goods and community. Gates are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

West Coast Cub and Antique Aircraft Fly-In

July 11-12, 10 a.m.; Lompoc Airport

Check out a variety of vintage planes at the West Coast Cub and Antique Aircraft Fly-in at the Lompoc Airport on Saturday and Sunday. The family-friendly event is free for spectators who can get a close-up view of the aircraft and interact with the pilots.

Full details can be found here!