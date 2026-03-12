Chili cook-offs, monster trucks & Oscar night: Your Central Coast weekend guide

If you love chili, this weekend is for you! The Central Coast is hosting two chili tasting events this weekend, along with monster truck shows, dancing, and much more. Here’s a look at some of the events taking place across our area this weekend.

San Luis Obispo Gamer Festival

Saturday, March 14-Sunday, March 15; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Madonna Inn, San Luis Obispo

The San Luis Obispo Gamer Festival takes over the Madonna Inn this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring local and regional vendors selling, trading, and showcasing video games, trading card games, and collectibles. Discounted presale tickets are available through Friday.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Malicious Monster Trucks

Saturday, March 14 - noon & 6 p.m.; Sunday, March 15 - noon; Santa Maria Speedway

Rev up your weekend at the Santa Maria Speedway, where Malicious Monster Trucks roar into action on Saturday at noon and 6 p.m. and again on Sunday at noon. Two brand-new monster trucks – All Mixed Up and Working Man – make their Central Coast debut, and you can get up close at the free Monster Truck Pit Party one hour before each show.

Click here to purchase tickets.

St. Pet-rick's Day Pack Walk

Saturday, March 14; 10-11:30 a.m,; Tidelands Park, Morro Bay

Calling all dog lovers! Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m., bring your furry friend to Tidelands Park in Morro Bay for the St. Pet-rick's Day Pack Walk, hosted by the Morro Bay National Estuary Program and Woods Humane Society. St. Patrick's Day costumes for you and your pup are encouraged, so get creative with the green! Just make sure your dog is leash-trained and comfortable around other dogs and people.

Click here to register.

Some Like it Hot Fundraiser

Saturday, March 14; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Templeton Historical Museum

If you're looking for a uniquely Central Coast experience, head to the Templeton Historical Museum Society's annual "Some Like it Hot" fundraiser on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Watch a traditional ranch branding ceremony, compete in or taste your way through the annual chili competition at just $1 a taste, and browse a vintage silent auction with food and drinks from the Club Car Bar.

Click here for more information.

Repair Café

Saturday, March 14; 1-4:30 p.m.; iFixit HQ, 1330 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo

On Saturday from 1 to 4:30 p.m., bring your broken items back to life at the free Community Repair Café at iFixit headquarters on Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo. Volunteer fixers will tackle everything from electronics and small appliances to clothing, bikes, and more – all at no cost to you. It's a great way to reduce waste, learn hands-on repair skills, and connect with your community.

Click here for more information.

By Her Hands

Saturday, March 14; 4-7 p.m.; Downtown Atascadero

Saturday afternoon from 4 to 7 p.m., downtown Atascadero comes alive with "By Her Hands," an art stroll featuring at least 26 women-owned businesses showcasing local artists right outside their storefronts. You'll find painting, jewelry, pottery, clothing, tattoos, live music, and wine as you make your way through the heart of downtown. Pick up a map and poster from the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce and stroll through this celebration of women entrepreneurs and local creativity.

Click here for more information.

Havana Nights: 4-Year Anniversary Celebration

Saturday, March 14; 6-11 p.m.; Nexus SLO, 3845 S. Higuera St., San Luis Obispo

On Saturday evening from 6 to 11 p.m., Nexus SLO transforms into Havana for its 4-Year Anniversary: Havana Nights celebration on South Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo. Enjoy a live Cuban band, Cuban-inspired food, cocktails, and incredible performances in one unforgettable evening. General admission tickets are $60.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Comedy Night with Jeff Applebaum

Saturday, March 14; 7 p.m., Beth David SLO, San Luis Obispo

Get ready to laugh Saturday night at Comedy Night with Jeff Applebaum, hosted by Beth David SLO, starting at 7 p.m. This seasoned comedian has appeared on The Late Late Show, America's Got Talent, and more – and he's bringing his clever, relatable humor to San Luis Obispo. Tickets start at $40 for the show only, or $60 to add a pasta dinner and beverage.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Buellton Wine & Chili Festival

Sunday, March 15; noon-4:30 p.m.; Flying Flags RV Resort, Buellton

On Sunday from noon to 4:30 p.m., the Buellton Wine and Chili Festival takes over Flying Flags RV Resort with tastings from more than 30 wineries and craft breweries, plus chili and salsa from over 20 cooks. Plus, enjoy live entertainment and visit the vendor booths. General admission is $65 for ages 21 and up. Shuttle options are available from Santa Barbara, Goleta, Santa Maria, and Lompoc to get you there and home safely.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Oscars Watch Party

Sunday, March 15; 3 p.m.; Arlington Theatre, Santa Barbara

Sunday is Hollywood's biggest night! Watch the Oscars on the big screen at the iconic Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, with general admission doors opening at 3 p.m. for free – no ticket required. For the full VIP experience, a $20 ticket gets you into the courtyard patio reception starting at 1 p.m., complete with a drink, popcorn, and all the pre-show festivities.

Click here to purchase tickets.

There's still time to check out these ongoing events:

Sensorio Local Glow Promotion

Select Fridays through April 24; 4380 Hwy 46 East, Paso Robles

San Luis Obispo County locals, here's a special deal just for you! Friday night at Sensorio in Paso Robles, local residents can get all-inclusive admission for just $55. That includes full access to its immersive light installations, live music, fire pits, and more. No advance tickets are required; just show up at the door with a valid driver’s license showing your local zip code.

Click here for more information.

Santa Maria Valley’s Official 2026 Craft Cocktail Contest

Entire month of March; participating businesses

Cocktail enthusiasts, the month of March is your chance to try new concoctions during the Santa Maria Valley's Official 2026 Craft Cocktail Contest. Visit any participating winery, brewery, or restaurant, order the official "2026 Contest Entry," and vote for your favorite by snapping a photo and posting it to Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #SMVCraftCocktail26. Explore the valley one sip at a time and help crown the People's Choice Winner!

Click here for more information.

