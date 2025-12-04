Christmas festivities continue this weekend on the Central Coast

Hope you're in the holiday spirit! There are many festive and fun events happening this weekend. Here is a look at 6 of the events you do not want to miss.

San Luis Obispo Holiday Parade

This Friday, San Luis Obispo will be holding its 49th annual holiday parade downtown. This year's theme is Candy Cane Lane! Expect to see some sweet floats with sugar, spice, and everything nice. The free parade kicks off at 7 PM on Friday. This year's emcee is our very own KSBY Senior Community Reporter Shannon Macneil.

Paso Robles Christmas Light Parade

The parade fun does not stop with San Luis Obispo! Check out the 64th annual Christmas Light Parade in downtown Paso Robles. The event takes place on Saturday night from 6 PM to 8 PM.

There will be floats, classic cars, live animals, and Santa Claus. Bundle up and bring out the family, friends, or loved ones for some free festive fun.

Atascadero Sip and Shop Event

From holiday cheer to holiday cheers! Get ready for a magical night in Atascadero for their Light up the Downtown, Sip and Shop event. You can stroll through the stores for some holiday shopping, all while getting a taste of wine from local wineries. It all starts on Friday from 5:30 PM to 8 PM.

Solvang Julefest Tree Lighting and Parade

The annual Solvang Julefest Tree Lighting Ceremony takes place on Friday at 5 PM in Solvang Park. You can also enjoy horses, dancers, marching bands, festive floats, and much more at the Solvang Julefest Parade from 11 AM to 1:30 PM. Both events are free to attend.

Santa Maria Christmas Parade of Lights

The holiday fun continues at the Santa Maria Christmas Parade of Lights. Check out all of the festive floats as they make their way up Broadway on Saturday night, starting at 5:20 PM. This event is also free to attend, so bring your friends, loved ones, or family!