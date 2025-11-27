Christmas festivities kick off this weekend across the Central Coast

The Christmas spirit kicks off on the Central Coast this Friday. From festive holiday events to a monster truck show, a lot is happening this weekend. Here's a look at six events you won’t want to miss.

Cambria Christmas Market

After getting stuffed on Thanksgiving, you can walk it off at the Cambria Christmas Market. The popular annual event kicks off on Friday. It features three million twinkling Christmas lights, festive food, drinks, a train ride and a visit from Santa! Tickets start at $27.64. Kids under five get in for free. The event continues through December 31.

39th Annual Downtown Paso Robles Lighting Ceremony

The holiday spirit will also be on display in Paso Robles. The 39th Annual Lighting Ceremony will take place in Downtown City Park on Friday at 5:30 p.m. The festive family-friendly event will include caroling, a visit from Mrs. Claus and the official lighting of the park’s trees. It’s free to attend.

Christmas at the Santa Margarita Ranch

If you are looking for another holiday event, the 3rd Annual Christmas at the Santa Margarita Ranch kicks off on Friday as well. It features real steam trains, a marketplace, food trucks, a chance to roast s'mores at their fire pits and meet Santa! Tickets start at $25 for kids ages 3 to 12 and $40 for anyone 13 and over. The event runs through December 21.

Solvang Julefest

Celebrate the holidays with a Danish flare. Solvang’s Julefest starts on Friday and over the next several weeks will feature a parade, tree lighting ceremony, holiday carolers, a holiday market and much more! The event continues through January 4. It’s free to attend.

Small Business Saturday

Need to get some holiday shopping done? Small Business Saturday takes place this weekend. Communities across the Central Coast are encouraging you to support your favorite local businesses.

Malicious Monster Truck Show

And rev your engines! The Malicious Monster Truck Show is rolling into town. The event will be held at the Santa Maria Speedway with two shows on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets start at $37.