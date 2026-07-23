Classic cars, culture and community: What's happening on the Central Coast this weekend

This weekend offers many opportunities to share culture and community across the Central Coast. Here are some of the fun events taking place locally from Friday, July 24 through Sunday, July 26.

C10 SLO Down

Saturday, July 25-Sunday, July 26; Avila Beach Golf Resort

The C10 SLO Down will bring together more than 1,000 vintage and custom Chevrolet and GMC trucks at the Avila Beach Golf Resort this weekend. The show takes place on Saturday and Sunday both days. In addition to the truck show, the event will include live DJ music, local food trucks, an automotive vendor village, and free giveaways.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Woodies at the Beach

Saturday, July 25; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Santa Barbara City College

Head to Santa Barbara City College on Saturday for Woodies at the Beach. This unique car show features classic Woodies from all over the country. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and admission is free! There will also be food trucks, raffles and a silent auction.

Click here for more information.

La Purísima Mission Demonstration Day

Saturday, July 25; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; 2295 Purísima Rd., Lompoc

La Purísima Mission State Historic Park hosts its monthly Demonstration Day event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn about the mission’s history and Chumash culture, plus take part in hands-on demonstrations like candle-making, corn grinding, spinning and weaving, and more.

Click here for more information.

SLO Greenbelt 30th Anniversary Community Picnic

Saturday, July 25; 6-8:30 p.m.; Terrace Hill Open Space, 1300 Bishop St.

The City of San Luis Obispo is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the city’s Greenbelt with a community picnic. Bring your family, friends and your picnic basket to the Terrace Hill Open Space on Saturday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. to enjoy the sunset with your neighbors.

Click here for more information.

Obon Festival

Sunday, July 26; 12-6 p.m.; Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Center, 313 W. Tunnel St.

The Guadalupe Buddhist Church is holding its annual summer Obon Festival on Sunday at the Veterans Memorial Building in Santa Maria. The event takes place from noon until 6 p.m. and includes traditional Japanese food, dancing and music, plus a Japanese store with cultural items like kimonos, decorations and more for sale. Admission is free!

Click here for more information.

Food Truck Weekends

Saturday, July 25-Sunday, July 26; 12-4 p.m.; Atascadero Lake Park

Have you checked out Food Truck Weekends at Atascadero Lake Park yet? This weekend, Mary’s Cuisine will be featured. They’ll be open from noon to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Food Truck Weekends will continue each weekend through September.

Click here for more information.

Vintage Kart Club Races

Friday, July 24-Saturday, July 25; Santa Maria Kart Track, 3951 S. Blosser Rd.

On Friday and Saturday, the Vintage Kart Club of America is coming to Santa Maria. Check out these vintage go-karts in action at the Santa Maria Kart Track from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Admission for spectators is $15.

Click here for more information.

Santa Maria 400

Saturday, July 25-Sunday, July 26; Santa Maria Gun Club, 3150 Telephone Rd.

The Santa Maria Gun Club is holding its annual Santa Maria 400 this weekend. The Registered American Trapshooting Association (ATA) Handicap Tournament takes place on Saturday and Sunday at the gun club on Telephone Road.

Click here for more information.

Community Garden Workshop

Saturday, July 25; 9-10 a.m.; Uptown Family Park, Paso Robles

The City of Paso Robles is hosting a free Community Garden Workshop on summer gardening on Saturday at the Uptown Family Park Community Garden. During the event, taking place from 9 to 10 a.m., Recreation Services volunteers will share soil refreshing techniques, optimal harvesting timelines, and best watering practices. No registration is required.

Click here for more information.

National Disability Independence Day

Saturday, July 25; 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; Hillside, 1235 Veronica Springs Rd., Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara’s Hillside residence is inviting the public to its National Disability Independence Day celebration on Saturday. The free family-friendly festival takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to people of all abilities. Enjoy food and drinks, carnival games, entertainment, face painting, a petting zoo and more.

Click here for more information.