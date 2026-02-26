Comedy, conservation and community: Here's what's happening on the Central Coast this weekend

The weekend ahead is packed with a little something for everyone, from comedy and dancing to conservation and gardening. Here’s a look at some fun things to do starting Thursday, Feb. 26 through Sunday, March 1.

SLO Comedy Festival

Thursday-Sunday; Venues across San Luis Obispo County

The SLO Comedy Festival kicks off Thursday and continues through Sunday, bringing some of the funniest performers to San Luis Obispo County for a weekend full of laughs. Forty comedians are scheduled to perform at venues across the area.

Click here for the full lineup and to purchase tickets.

Big, Bad, & Ugly

Saturday-Sunday; Morro Rock

Surf fans, the Big, Bad, & Ugly surf competition is happening this weekend in Morro Bay, showcasing some of the best longboard riders on the Central Coast. Catch the action both Saturday and Sunday at Morro Rock.

Follow Estero Bay Surf Club on Instagram for the latest details.

Community Garden Workshop

Saturday, 10-11 a.m.; Uptown Family Park, 641 35th Street, Paso Robles

Gardeners of all skill levels are welcome at a free public workshop Saturday morning at the Uptown Family Park Community Garden in Paso Robles. Learn about seed selection, pruning, and pest management from local volunteer experts. No registration is required.

Click here for more information.

Downtown VIBE Grand Tasting

Saturday, 1-4 p.m.; Paso Robles Inn, 1103 Spring Street

The Downtown VIBE Grand Tasting takes place at the Paso Robles Inn Ballroom on Saturday afternoon. This event brings together more than two dozen downtown wineries, giving attendees a chance to taste the full spectrum of Paso Robles wines. Tickets are $40.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Come Dance With Us

Saturday, 5:30-8 p.m.; Morro Bay Veteran’s Hall, 209 Surf Street

Saturday evening, put on your dancing shoes and head to the Morro Bay Veterans' Hall for "Come Dance with Us," hosted by the Central Coast Dance Community from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The evening kicks off with a dance lesson led by instructor Linda Drake, followed by live music from the Dylan Johnson Quartet. Admission is just $10.

Click here for more information.

Wine and Wings: An Evening for Monarch Conservation

Saturday, 6-9 p.m.; The Cliffs Hotel and Spa, Pismo Beach

Help protect one of our area's most beloved creatures at Wine and Wings: An Evening for Monarch Conservation at The Cliffs Hotel and Spa in Pismo Beach on Saturday evening. The oceanfront fundraiser takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. and combines wine tasting with a mission to preserve the monarch butterfly population. Tickets are $20.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Mujeres Makers Market

Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; El Presidio de Santa Barbara, 123 E. Canon Perdido

On Sunday, the Mujeres Makers Market celebrates International Women's Day, featuring women artisans, makers, and entrepreneurs. The market takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at El Presidio de Santa Barbara.

Click here for more information.

Cioppino & Vino

Sunday, 1-4 p.m.; Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave.

Wine and food lovers won't want to miss Cioppino & Vino on Sunday at the Paso Robles Event Center, a delicious fundraiser benefiting the Paso Robles Children’s Museum. Enjoy hearty cioppino prepared by local chefs, wine tastings from Central Coast wineries, and live and silent auctions. Tickets are $75.

Click here to purchase tickets.