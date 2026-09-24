Cruzin', skating and celebrating: What's happening this weekend on the Central Coast

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are some fun things to do this weekend, from Friday, September 25, through Monday, September 27!

Arroyo Grande Valley Harvest Festival

Friday, September 25 - Saturday, September 26, Arroyo Grande Village

Celebrate fall this Friday and Saturday at the Arroyo Grande Valley Harvest Festival. Get ready to fall into fun with tasty food, lively entertainment, scarecrow and baking contests, pumpkin carving, games and live music! This year's theme is " Once Upon A Harvest - Where Community Grows"!

More information can be found here!

Orcutt Chalk Festival

Saturday, September 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Old Town Orcutt

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., chalk it up to a good time at the 13th Annual Chalk Festival in Old Orcutt! Brought to you by the Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation, this colorful event features arts & crafts booths, local nonprofits, a kids’ corner and food vendors. Watch chalk artists draw you in with their sidewalk masterpieces as they create them live!

Full details can be found here!

Los Alamos Old Days

Friday, September 25 - Sunday, September 27

Friday through Sunday, head to Los Almos for the 80th Annual Old Days Celebration! The weekend will be filled with tons of fun activities like a car show, cow pie bingo, a buck contest, live music, a 5K run and a parade on Sunday. Admission is free, and all are welcome!

Full details can be found here!

Solvang Skate Fest

Saturday, September 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Hans Christian Andersen Skate Park

Head to the Hans Christian Andersen Skate Park in Solvang this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a day filled with demos, contests, food, music, games, prizes and more. All ages and levels of skating are welcome!

Full details can be found here!

Cruzin' for Life

Friday, Sept. 25 - Saturday, Sept. 26; Various times and locations

Every year, Santa Maria's Cruzin' for Life raises funds to support community members who have been touched by cancer. This year's event kicks off on Friday with a car cruise along Broadway from 6-8 p.m. Then on Saturday, head to the Santa Maria Fairpark for a car show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a Burnout Contest on Thornburg Street at 1 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Gems by the Sea

Saturday, Sept. 26 - Sunday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Alex Madonna Expo Center, 120 Madonna Rd., San Luis Obispo

The San Luis Obispo Gem and Mineral Club is holding its annual Gems by the Sea rock show this weekend. Head to the Alex Madonna Expo Center in San Luis Obispo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday to learn about California geology and check out fascinating minerals, gems, fossils, and jewelry for sale. Admission is $5.

Full details can be found here!

Goleta Lemon Festival

Saturday, Sept. 26 - Sunday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Girsh Park, Goleta

The Goleta Lemon Festival returns to Girsh Park this Saturday and Sunday. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, enjoy live music and performances, arts and crafts, a car show, kids' activities, a lemon pie eating contest, and many more tart treats. Admission is free!

Full details can be found here!

