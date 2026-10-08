Fall fun for the whole family: Your Central Coast weekend event guide

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are some fun things to do this weekend, from Friday, October 7, through Sunday, October 11!

Paso Robles Pioneer Day

Saturday, October 10, Downtown Paso Robles

On Saturday, head to Paso Robles to celebrate the 96th Pioneer Day! This cherished community event kicks off bright and early as cooking begins, along with kids' competitions. At 10 a.m., check out the Pioneer Day Parade as it snakes through town. Activities run into the afternoon and are free to attend!

Full details can be found here!

Cal Poly Pier Open House

Saturday, October 10, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cal Poly Pier, Avila Beach

Check out the Cal Poly Pier on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can interact with marine creatures, enjoy a 360-degree view of San Luis Bay, and learn about the research being conducted by Cal Poly. Organizers say no pets are allowed, and closed-toed shoes are required.

Full details can be found here!

SLO Pickle Festival

Saturday, October 10, Madonna Inn Expo Center

Get ready to relish the flavor and the fun at the SLO Pickle Festival on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Madonna Inn Expo Center! Check out the pickle tastings and themed bites, plus live music, vendors and more. This year, the festival is benefiting Meals that Connect.

Full details can be found here!

Cops N Cars

Saturday, October 10, 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Santa Maria Police Department

Get ready for the third annual Cops n' Cars Car Show hosted by the Santa Maria Police Department! Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., check out the lineup of classic cars, custom builds, trucks, motorcycles, and police vehicles. Plus, enjoy delicious bites, live music, and a chance to spend time with members of the Santa Maria Police Department.

Full details can be found here!

46th Annual Los Olivos Day in the Country

Saturday, October 10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Downtown Los Olivos

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, don’t miss the 46th Annual Los Olivos Day in the Country, a beloved small-town festival packed with charm and fun! Enjoy a festive parade, an apple pie contest, a fun run, pumpkin decorating, live music, and a variety of artisan and food vendors. Plus, check out the Wine Festival from 1-4 p.m. in the St. Mark's in the Valley gardens.

Full details can be found here!

Cambria Harvest Festival

Saturday, October 10, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cambria Historical Society

Embrace the cooler temps and changing fall colors at the Cambria Harvest Festival. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., enjoy live music, food, local vendors, games, and so much more at the Cambria Historical Society.

Full details can be found here!