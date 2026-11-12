Fiesta Mexicana, a Pinot Party and more: Your Central Coast weekend guide

A lot is happening across the Central Coast this weekend! Here are some fun things to do from Friday, November 13, through Sunday, November 15.

Fiesta Mexicana

November 14-15, Performances begin at 7 p.m., Santa Maria High School

Experience the rich cultural heritage and dynamic rhythms of Mexico as three local high schools collaborate to present "Fiesta Mexicana" this Friday and Saturday night at Santa Maria High School. Performances start at 7 p.m. and bring together the Ballet Folklórico ensembles of Pioneer Valley High School, Righetti High School, and Santa Maria High School, alongside the Righetti Marimba Band. The event will also feature special guest artists Los Danzantes de Aztlán from California State University, Fresno.

Full details can be found here!

Autumn Soiree: The SLO Way

Saturday, November 14, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hotel SLO, San Luis Obispo

This Saturday, enjoy an evening full of entertainment celebrating some of the Central Coast's best wineries and food purveyors at the Autumn Soiree: The SLO Way at Hotel SLO. The soiree will feature food and wine from Central Coast chefs and vintners, a magician, a light installation and a silent auction. Tickets start at $175.

Full details can be found here!

Pinot Party XV

Saturday, November 14, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Steller's Cellar, Old Orcutt

Enjoy over 60 world-class Pinots at this annual event. Meet winemakers, chat with sommeliers and savor passed appetizers. VIP and general admission are available.

Full details can be found here!

St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society Holiday Boutique

Saturday, November 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. St. Andrew the Apostle Greek Orthodox Church, San Luis Obispo

This Saturday, browse holiday gifts and décor, shop fresh homemade Greek Desserts, and enjoy a live performance from the Hollyberry Singers at the inaugural St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society Holiday Boutique. Admission is free!

Full details can be found here!

SLO Ranch Fun Run

Saturday, November 14, 10 a.m. to noon, SLO Ranch Farms

Lace up your shoes and head to the SLO Ranch Fun Run on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants can choose between a 1K kids course, 3K beginner course, and a 5K advanced course.

Full details can be found here!

Five Cities Repair Café

Saturday, November 14, 1-4:30 p.m. Grover Beach Community Center at 12th and Trouville

The Five Cities Repair Café will offer free repair help for broken household items on Saturday, November 14, from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Oak Park Christian Church in Grover Beach. Volunteers will help diagnose and fix items, including bikes, clothing, small appliances, electronics, computers, watches and outdoor gear, helping keep repairable items out of the landfill.

Full details can be found here!

Poetry Walk Kick Off

Sunday, November 15, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Triangle Park, San Luis Obispo

Check out the San Luis Obispo Poetry Walk with a guided tour and a chance to meet the poets of the installation. On Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., groups will walk to each of the 11 poem locations. The tour will end with a short reception at Triangle Park.

Full details can be found here!

Bash Cancer Fest

Sunday, November 15, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. South Bay Community Center, Los Osos

This Sunday, support the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation at the 8th annual Bash Cancer Fest. Enjoy live music, raffle prizes, local wine, craft beers and amazing food from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the South Bay Community Center in Los Osos. Tickets start at $23.27; kids under 12 get in for free.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Maria Valley Bike Run

Sunday November 15, registration begins at 8 a.m. Ride leaves at 10 a.m. Santa Maria Elks Lodge

Grab your bike and head to the Santa Maria Elks Lodge on Sunday morning for the Santa Maria Valley Bike Run! Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the ride will begin at 10 a.m. Enjoy raffles, music, barbecue and a poker run at this annual event where all proceeds go to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Campaign.

Full details can be found here!

More Events Going on This Weekend

Cal Poly Bandfest - Friday, Nov. 13

Cuesta Vocal Jazz Festival - Friday, Nov. 13 - Saturday, Nov. 14

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Bed Build - Saturday, Nov. 14

San Luis Obispo County World Day of Remembrance - Sunday, Nov. 15