Film festivals, wine tasting & dancing: Here's what's happening on the Central Coast this weekend

It's going to be a beautiful weekend with plenty of entertainment options, from film festivals to dancing under the stars. Here's a look at six fun things to do this weekend on the Central Coast.

Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Now-Saturday, Feb. 14

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival is underway now through Saturday, February 14, bringing world-class cinema to the Central Coast. You'll find movie screenings, panel discussions, and celebrity appearances scheduled at venues throughout Santa Barbara over the next week and a half.

Cambria Film Festival

Now-Sunday, Feb. 8

Film buffs have another great option with the Cambria Film Festival taking place now through Sunday, February 8. This intimate festival showcases independent films and includes talks by some of the filmmakers. Most events will be held at the Cambria Center for the Arts and some of them are free.

12th Annual Garagiste Festival

Friday, Feb. 6-Saturday, Feb. 7, Solvang Veterans’ Memorial Hall

Wine enthusiasts won't want to miss the 12th Annual Garagiste Festival on Friday and Saturday at the Solvang Veterans' Memorial Hall. This celebration of small-batch winemakers features tastings from boutique producers throughout California, plus special VIP experiences and a silent auction.

Father-Daughter Sweetheart Dance

Friday, Feb. 6 — 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 7 — 7-10 p.m.; Pavilion on the Lake, Atascadero

Fathers and daughters can create special memories at Atascadero's 21st Annual Father-Daughter Sweetheart Dance. The event takes place both Friday and Saturday evenings at the Pavilion on the Lake. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time at the Colony Park Community Center, located at 5599 Traffic Way. The community center is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $38 per couple for Atascadero residents and $44 per couple for non-residents.

211 Community Day Celebration

Saturday, Feb. 7; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Dick DeWees Community Center, 1120 West Ocean Ave, Lompoc

On Saturday, check out the 211 Community Day Celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dick DeWees Community Center in Lompoc. This free event connects families with valuable community resources and services, including health screenings, haircuts, and a free lunch.

Riptide Big Band “Valentine’s Dance”

Sunday, Feb. 8; 1:30-4 p.m.; Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 East Park Ave., Santa Maria

Love is in the air this Sunday with the Riptide Big Band's "Valentine's Dance" at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center in Santa Maria. Presented by the Santa Maria Valley Senior Citizen Club, this free event takes place from 1:30 to 4 p.m. and promises classic tunes perfect for dancing.

