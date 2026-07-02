Fireworks, sand sculptures and patriotic pups: Your Central Coast July 4th weekend event guide

There is a lot going on this weekend across the Central Coast. Here is what you need to know for the weekend of July 3 through July 5.

Let's start with the big ones! Here is info on the 4th of July fireworks shows taking place across the Central Coast!

Cayucos

The annual Cayucos 4th of July celebration is fun for all, all day long! The activities start early with a sand sculpture contest from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Following the sand sculpture awards, attention will shift to the parade (beginning at 10 a.m.), with the Front Street Faire open through 6 p.m. Stick around until 9 p.m. for a fireworks display from the Cayucos Pier!

Full details can be found here!

Paso Robles

The City of Paso Robles is hosting a 4th of July/250th Birthday Celebration at Barney Schwartz Park from 4-10 p.m. The event includes concessions, live music, kids’ activities, and a fireworks show at dark. Parking and admission are free!

Full details can be found here!

Pismo Beach

In Pismo Beach, spend the day visiting local vendors in the Pier Plaza starting at 9 a.m. and listening to music from noon to 9 p.m., then watch the fireworks show off the end of the pier at 9 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Solvang

Solvang’s 4th of July celebration includes a parade through downtown at 10 a.m., followed by a festival at Old Mission Santa Ines starting at noon, capped off with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Barbara

In Santa Barbara, head to the beach next to Stearns Wharf for vendors, music and more, followed by a fireworks show choreographed to patriotic music starting at 9 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

If you are planning to celebrate the 4th with your own fireworks, a reminder that only “safe and sane” fireworks are allowed in the communities of Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Templeton (private property only), Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Guadalupe. Fireworks of any kind are illegal in all other parts of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Violators could face fines of $1,000 or more.

Here are some of the non-fireworks events going on this week!

Concerts in the Plaza 30th Anniversary Festival

Every Friday from June 19 to September 4; Opening act 5 p.m., Main act 6-8 p.m.; Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

This Friday, celebrate 30 years of Concerts in the Plaza with a festival in downtown San Luis Obispo. Starting at 2 p.m., two stages will host five bands plus food, vendors, and more! Moonshiner Collective headlines the festival along with Wolf Jett, Max Maxlauey & the Compromisers, Ghost\Monster, and Soul Kool.

Full details can be found here!

Morro Bay Art in the Park

July 3-5, Morro Bay City Park

The second of three Art in the Park festivals is this weekend in Morro Bay. Over 125 independent artists and craft workers will be at the Morro Bay City Park for three days of fun! Booths will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Templeton 4th of July Celebration

Saturday, July 4, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Templeton's biggest event of the year is on Friday! Starting bright and early, the Templeton Fire Department's Pancake Breakfast runs from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Then grab your seat on the curb for the 10 a.m. parade. The fun doesn't stop there, though. Enjoy food, music, and more at Templeton Park until 3 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Morro Bay Drone Show

Friday, July 3, 6-9 p.m.

Head to Morro Bay on Friday night for an Independence Day Festival and Drone Show! Tidelands Park in Morro Bay will host a drone show high above the bay starting at 9 a.m. Ahead of the main show, check out a concert by the Molly Ringwald Project, plus food trucks, a beer garden, vendors, and more!

Full details can be found here!

Olde Towne Nipomo 4th of July Parade

Saturday, July 4, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Tefft Street

Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, community groups, local businesses, floats, performers and more will make their way down Tefft Street in the Olde Towne area of Nipomo, celebrating the country's 250th birthday.

Full details can be found here!

Montecito Association 4th of July

Saturday, July 4, Manning Park, Montecito

Celebrate 250 years of America and 30 years of the Montecito Association. Manning Park in Montecito will host a parade beginning at 11:30 a.m., plus BBQ, live music, games, kids' activities, a photo booth, and more!

Full details can be found here!

Goleta 4th of July Drone Show

Saturday, July 4, 6-9:30 p.m., Dos Pueblos High School, Goleta

Check out a 4th of July celebration the high-tech way, at the Goleta Drone Show! Gates open to the Dos Pueblos High School grounds at 6 p.m. Enjoy food trucks, a DJ, line dancing, games, a photo booth, and more until 9:15 p.m., when a 12-minute-long drone show will light up the skies!

Full details can be found here!

Avila Beach 4th of July Pancake Breakfast & Doggie Parade

Saturday, July 4, 8 a.m.-noon, Miguel St., Avila Beach

Start Independence Day off right with a 4th of July Pancake Breakfast and Doggie Parade in Avila Beach. From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., enjoy pancakes at the Avila Beach Community Center, then head to the Avila Beach Promenade for the annual doggie parade.

Full details can be found here!

4th of July Boat Parade

Saturday, July 4, beginning at noon, Port San Luis/Avila Beach

Celebrate the 4th of July with a Festive Boat Parade in Avila! All boaters and watercraft enthusiasts are invited to decorate their vessels and join the Annual 4th of July Boat Parade hosted by the San Luis Yacht Club. There’s no cost to participate. Bring your decorated boat and meet on the water near the end of the Cal Poly Pier at 11:30 a.m. to line up for the parade. This fun and festive event circles the Avila Pier and is a great way to celebrate Independence Day with the local boating community. Whether you’re in a sailboat, kayak, paddleboard, or powerboat, all are welcome to join the patriotic procession!

Full details can be found here!

Post 4th of July Cleanups

Sunday, July 5, Pirates Cove and Cayucos Pier, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Help clean up our beaches after the 4th of July festivities with EcoSLO! Sunday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., crews at Pirates Cove as well as Cayucos Pier will clean up litter found on the beaches. Registration can be found at the link below!

Full details can be found here!

