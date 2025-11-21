Football, flowers, and more. Here are 6 things to do this weekend on the Central Coast

Still making your weekend plans? Here's a look at six fun events happening across the Central Coast this weekend.

Cal Poly Football’s Atascadero Day

Cal Poly is offering a limited number of free tickets to Atascadero residents for this Saturday’s football game. On Nov. 22, the Mustangs will be taking on Eastern Washington at Spanos Stadium. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. You can reserve tickets on Cal Poly’s website.

Summerwood Winery Flower Arrangement Workshop

Summerwood Winery and Inn in Paso Robles is hosting a Flower Arrangement Workshop on Sunday, Nov. 23, from 1-3 p.m. All supplies are provided and if you bring an unwrapped gift for the Toy Bank you can get a bonus glass of wine. Tickets are $49.

“A Christmas Story”

Get into the holiday spirit with “A Christmas Story” taking center stage at the San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre starting Friday night. Tickets start at $28 for students and $38 for adults.

USA Surfing’s Prime Series West Stop 2

USA Surfing comes to Pismo Beach for two days this weekend. You can catch all the action on Saturday, Nov. 22 or Sunday, Nov. 23, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pismo Beach Pier.

Lompoc Turkey Trot

If you want to get your steps in before your Thanksgiving feast, enjoy some family fun at the Lompoc Turkey Trot three-mile fun run for all ages. There’s also a one-mile turkey dash for kiddos under 12. The event starts at 9 a.m. on Sunday at Lompoc’s River Park Fitness Trail. The cost to register is $30 for adults and $25 per child.

Paso Robles Garlic Growing Workshop

If you’re working on your green thumb, check out a free workshop on growing garlic in Paso Robles. It takes place this Saturday at the Uptown Family Park Community Garden from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pre-registration is not required.

