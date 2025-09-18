From a 150th birthday to exploring the world of aviation, here are 6 things to do this weekend

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are six fun things to do this weekend, from Thursday, Sept. 18, through Sunday, Sept. 21 — plus a few extras!

Rod and Hammer Ranch Whiskey Festival

On Saturday from noon to 10 p.m., the Rod and Hammer Ranch Whiskey Festival comes to San Luis Obispo. Attendees can enjoy free live music, axe throwing, smoked meats, line dancing and, of course, whiskey. Tickets for the daytime event are free; there will be a nighttime headliner tickets for that will be $44.

More details can be found here!

Central Coast Woodcarving Show

Wood you believe it? The Central Coast Woodcarving Show is choppin’ into the Cambria Veterans Museum this weekend on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You’ll get a chance to see and meet 25 California carvers, from novice to professional, with various styles and techniques on display. Admission is $2, and kids 12 and under are free!

More details can be found here!

Girls in Aviation Day

It’s time to soar! Saturday is girls in aviation day at the Oceano Airport. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the free event is designed to introduce girls of all ages to the exciting world of aviation through hands-on activities, aircraft displays, and the chance to meet pilots and aviation professionals. Everyone is welcome!

More details can be found here!

Coastal Cleanup Day

Do you want to show your favorite beach, park, or creek some love? The 41st annual Coastal Cleanup Day is taking place all over Santa Barbara County on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Each cleanup site will have a captain to provide necessary instructions and supplies. If you have your own gloves, buckets, and other reusable cleanup supplies, they ask you to bring them to lessen your plastic footprint. All participants must sign a waiver.

More details can be found here!

Tent City Limits

The Atascadero Printery Foundation, in partnership with Tiny Porch Concerts, is hosting its second Tent City Limits concert fundraiser on Friday to raise money for the remodeling of the Atascadero Printery building. Those in attendance can enjoy food, drinks, live music, and tours of the historic building. Gates open at 6 p.m., and tickets for the concert are $35.

More details can be found here!

Cayucos' is 150!

Cayucos is turning 150! The Cayucos Chamber of Commerce is throwing a weekend-long party to honor the town’s rich history, vibrant community spirit, and charm with a weekend full of music, food, history, and hometown pride. While tickets are sold out for Friday night’s kickoff celebration, community members can enjoy a free street faire on Saturday night and a free champagne toast on Sunday.

More details can be found here!

Continued Concert Series

Friday Happy Hour Music Series

Every Friday through September, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Claiborne & Churchill Winery

Kick off your weekend with a fun evening at Claiborne and Churchill! Every Friday through September, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., enjoy live music by local artists, delicious food, and great wine! Entrance is free; pay for what you consume.

Full details can be found here!

Barefoot Concerts on the Green

Saturdays through October 25, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sea Pines Golf Resort, Los Osos

Enjoy an afternoon listening to some of the best local bands on Saturdays at Sea Pines Golf Resort in Los Osos! This week, the Santa Cruz Family Band will take the stage from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

