From a day full of Danish festivities to award winning mac and cheese: Your Central Coast weekend guide

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are some fun things to do this weekend, from Thursday, September 17, through Monday, September 20!

Paint the Plaza Chalk Festival

Saturday, September 19th, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Downtown San Luis Obispo will fill with color on Saturday for the inaugural Paint the Plaza Chalk Festival. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local artists, schools, families and businesses will transform squares in Mission Plaza to pieces of artwork. Admission is free.

Full details can be found here!

Cayucos Endless Summer Festival

Thursday, September 17th - Saturday September 19th; Cayucos

Join the Friends of Cayucos this Thursday through Saturday in Cayucos for a three-day celebration filled with local history, family fun, live music, food, and drinks. Enjoy events ranging from presentations on Cayucos' history and natural resources, to a family movie night, a street faire and wine and beer tastings.

Full details can be found here!

Solvang Danish Days

Friday, September 18th - Sunday, September 20th; Solvang

Celebrate the 89th anniversaryof California's No. 1 Danish Festival this Friday to Sunday in Solvang. Solvang Danish Days is a celebration of the city's Danish heritage. This three-day celebration will include authentic food and family-friendly experiences like parades, music, and folk dancing. General admission is free!

Full details can be found here!

Macaroni and Cheese Festival

Saturday, September 19th, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Avila Beach Golf Resort, Avila Beach

Mac and Cheese lovers, be sure to head over to Avila Beach this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. to enjoy some of the best mac and cheese the Central Coast has to offer. Attendees will also enjoy live music, beer, wine and spirits from local breweries and wineries. This event is 21+ and tickets start at $82.18.

Full details can be found here!

Girls in Aviation Day

Saturday, Septeber 19th,11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Oceano Airport, Oceano

Future female aviators are cleared for takeoff this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oceano Airport. Girls in Aviation Day is designed to introduce young women to the aviation industry through hands-on activities, aircraft displays, and opportunities to speak with women pilots and other professionals working in the industry. This event is free and everyone is welcome!

Full details can be found here!

Santa Barbara County Farm Day

Saturday, September 19th, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Santa Barbara County

More than 15 farms and ranches across Santa Barbara County will open their doors to the public this Saturday to enjoy a day full of agricultural activities. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. guests can enjoy behind-the-scenes tours, tractor rides, and produce tastings. This event is free, but pre-registration is recommended. If you pre-register before Thursday, September 17, you will have a chance to win $100 and a piece of Farm Day merch!

Full details can be found here!