From a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration to a mac and cheese fest, here are six things going on this weekend

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are six fun things to do this weekend, from Thursday, Sept. 25, through Sunday, Sept. 28 — plus a few extras!

Arroyo Grande Valley Harvest Festival

Celebrate fall this Friday and Saturday at the Arroyo Grande Valley Harvest Festival. Get ready to fall into fun with tasty food, lively entertainment, scarecrow and baking contests, pumpkin carving, games and live music! The festivities kick off Friday at 4 p.m. at Olohan Alley.

13th Annual Chalk Festival

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., chalk it up to a good time at the 13th Annual Chalk Festival in Old Orcutt! Brought to you by the Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation, this colorful event features arts & crafts booths, local nonprofits, a kids’ corner and food vendors. Watch chalk artists draw you in with their sidewalk masterpieces as they create them live!

9th Annual Showdown Cornhole Tournament

Think you’ve got bags of talent? On Saturday, head to the Sunken Gardens in Atascadero at 8 a.m. for the 9th Annual Showdown Cornhole Tournament! All ages and skill levels are welcome to participate. Enjoy food for sale and support local favorites like North County Adaptive Sports, Central Coast Zoo and Scout Troop #51!

12th Annual Mac and Cheese Festival

The 12th Annual Mac and Cheese Fest is grater than ever, coming to Avila Beach this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.! Sample gooey goodness from top chefs, restaurants and caterers. Cast your vote for the best dish, sip local beer, wine and spirits, and enjoy live music all afternoon. This is a 21+ event.

79th Annual Old Days

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, enjoy three days of fun in Los Alamos for the 79th Annual Old Days celebration! The weekend will be filled with tons of fun activities like a car show, cow pie bingo, a buck contest, live music, a 5k run and a Sunday parade. Admission is free and all are welcome!

Santa Ynez Valley Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Honor Hispanic Heritage Month at the 4th Annual Santa Ynez Valley Hispanic Heritage Community Celebration at Solvang Park on Sunday, starting at 12 p.m.! Enjoy flavorful food, family fun, a kids' corner, ballet folklorico from Santa Ynez High School and music. This event is free to the public.

Ongoing Events

Solvang Pumpkin Patch

From September 26 through November 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1035 Alamo Pintado Rd. Solvang, CA.

Pick from over 50 varieties of pumpkins, from minis to giants. Explore a 14-acre corn maze with a scavenger hunt, or join the Night Maze on October 24, 25 & 31. Enjoy fresh popcorn, kettle corn, a kids’ maze, and fall fun for all ages.

Friday Happy Hour Music Series

Every Friday through September, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Claiborne & Churchill Winery

Kick off your weekend with a fun evening at Claiborne and Churchill! Every Friday through September, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., enjoy live music by local artists, delicious food, and great wine! Entrance is free; pay for what you consume.

Barefoot Concerts on the Green

Saturdays through October 25, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sea Pines Golf Resort, Los Osos

Enjoy an afternoon listening to some of the best local bands on Saturdays at Sea Pines Golf Resort in Los Osos! This week, the Santa Cruz Family Band will take the stage from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

