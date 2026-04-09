From art and music to celebrations of nature, the weekend events bringing communities together

The Central Coast comes alive this weekend with a diverse lineup of family-friendly festivals, art shows, and cultural celebrations across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Here's a look at some of the events taking place across our area this weekend.

Cal Poly's 33rd Open House

April 9-11; Various times; Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Cal Poly welcomes admitted students and the community to experience life as a Mustang! The three-day event kicks off Thursday evening at the Downtown SLO Farmers' Market from 6-9 p.m., continues Friday with Admitted Students' Discovery Day (registration required), and concludes Saturday with the Poly Royal Celebration featuring a parade, campus showcase with 300-plus clubs, and student performances. Most events are free with no RSVP required. The popular Poly Royal Rodeo is also taking place Thursday through Saturday evenings. Tickets are required for rodeo admission.

Click here for more information.

Cabaret 805 Showcase

Friday, April 10; 7 p.m.; Cuesta College Conference Room 5401, San Luis Obispo campus

Experience the magic of Cabaret 805's 11th year! Enjoy an evening at beautifully decorated, themed, candlelit tables with delicious desserts and beverages while being entertained by talented performers from the Cuesta College Community Programs Cabaret Class. Admission is $20 (includes complimentary parking), with wine and beer available for $10. Reservations held at the door – cash sales only at the door.

Click here to purchase tickets.

La Piazza: A Celebration of Italian Culture

Friday, April 10-Sunday, April 12; Various times; Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu

Viva Italia! Santa Barbara's Michael Towbes Library Plaza transforms into a lively Italian piazza with three days of free music, food, film, and hands-on activities. Enjoy Italian-inspired food vendors and artisanal products at the La Piazza Market on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4:30 p.m., plus afternoon concerts in the Faulkner Gallery each day. Don't miss the kids' pasta-making workshop on Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. All events are free and open to the public.

Click here for more information.

Paso Robles Art In The Park

Saturday, April 11 - 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday - 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Downtown City Park, Paso Robles

Browse unique, handmade art and crafts at 130 booths representing 145 independent artists and craft workers. Plus, Mary's Catering will offer a tasty selection of Mexican and American dishes throughout the weekend. Parking is free throughout the downtown area.

Click here for more information.

Tomatomania at The Starter Farm

Saturday, April 11-Sunday, April 12; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; The Bakery Farmstand, corner of Santa Barbara Ave. and Olivet Ave., Los Olivos

Tomato lovers, this unique event showcases 40-plus varieties that thrive in the Santa Ynez Valley, including this year's Tomato of the Year: Sart Roloise. Mark Donofrio and his farm team have done their homework to recommend tried-and-true seedling varieties that perform well in the Los Olivos area. You can leave with both tomato seedlings AND a beautiful bouquet from this flower farm!

Click here for more information.

Earth Day Volunteer Event at Montaña de Oro State Park

Saturday, April 11; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Montaña de Oro State Park, Los Osos

Help strengthen the climate resilience of Montaña de Oro's coastal ecosystem for Earth Day! Volunteers will plant native species, remove invasive weeds, and support clean-up efforts in and around the campground. Learn how native plants conserve water, stabilize soils, and provide essential habitat for wildlife. All ages welcome (minors must be accompanied by an adult), and lunch will be provided.

Click here to sign up.

4th Annual Central Coast Beaver Festival

Saturday, April 11; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Learn why beavers are habitat creators, fire protectors, and water bringers at this free celebration! The festival features keynote speaker Pamela Adams (a Seattle-based freelance beaver detective), live music, informational booths, food by Sichuan Kitchen, kids' crafts and games, plus a free bike valet. Discover how beaver dams create lush wetlands that help during droughts and provide refuge from wildfires.

Click here for more information.

Central Coast Native Garden Tour

Saturday, April 11; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Various locations from Cambria to Arroyo Grande

The CNPS-SLO Chapter offers a tour of unique native plant gardens spanning the Central Coast. Each garden has its own history of plants and soil, with garden hosts on site to answer questions. Tickets are $15 and support the CNPS mission to increase understanding and conservation of California's native plants. Registered visitors receive a tour program with locations and garden descriptions.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Beats & Brass 2026 SLO Tiger Band Fundraiser

Saturday, April 11; 4-8 p.m.; Riata Ranch, Santa Margarita

Get ready for an unforgettable night supporting music education at the world-class Riata Ranch! The evening features live music from DOM and Brass Mash, a high-energy brass band that fuses funk, pop, hip-hop, and New Orleans-style grooves. Enjoy delicious BBQ, beer, wine, craft cocktails, and both silent and live auctions – all in support of music education for students at San Luis Obispo High School and Laguna Middle School.

Click here to purchase tickets.

SLO Connected: Creating Awareness Together

Saturday, April 11; 4-8 p.m.; South Bay Community Center, Los Osos

Join Kid C.A.T. for a meaningful evening honoring Second Chance Awareness Month and Victim Impact Awareness Month. The evening opens with a ceremony acknowledging restorative practices, followed by a community circle experience, dinner, and powerful stories from alumni and keynote speaker Michael Mendoza. Tickets include hosted bar, appetizers, family-style dinner, and dessert, supporting programs that address childhood trauma and foster healing.

Click here to purchase tickets.

CADA's 40th Amethyst Ball

Saturday, April 11; 5:30-10 p.m.; Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort

"Luminaria" promises a radiant, otherworldly evening inspired by a futuristic vision. Enjoy dynamic live performances from Earl Minnis Presents The American Vinyl All Star Band featuring members from Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers, Train, and more. The evening includes curated wine pairings and an elegant seated dinner, with proceeds supporting the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse's prevention, education, and treatment services for substance use and mental health challenges across Santa Barbara County.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Santa Barbara Chamber Players Spring Concert

Saturday, April 11; 7:30 p.m.; Hahn Hall at Music Academy of the West, Santa Barbara

Under conductor Emmanuel Fratianni's direction, enjoy an inspiring evening featuring Debussy's charming Petite Suite, Tulio Cremisini's Concerto for Guitar and Orchestra (with the composer as soloist), and Beethoven's spirited Symphony No. 1. Tickets are $20 for general admission, with free admission for students 18 and younger.

Click here to purchase tickets.

California Poppy Day

Sunday, April 12; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; California Nature Art Museum, Solvang

Celebrate our state flower with free admission to the California Nature Art Museum! Purchase native plants for your home garden, meet adoptable bunnies and guinea pigs from BUNS, create your own papercraft flower crown, and marvel at California Poppy vintage items and collectibles. Grab your free 2026 collectible sticker while supplies last – no reservations required for this family-friendly celebration.

Click here for more information.

Shell Beach Art in the Park

Sunday, April 12; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Dinosaur Caves Park, Shell Beach

Enjoy 50-plus local artisans, live music, amazing food, and gorgeous ocean views right off the cliffs! There's plenty of space to bring blankets or chairs to listen to local musicians, plus an eating area for meals. Family fun includes face painting, a nearby park, ring toss, cornhole, and more. This dog-friendly event offers free parking and free entry.

Click here for more information.

Jr. CEO Business Day

Sunday, April 12; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sunken Gardens, Atascadero

The future of entrepreneurship takes center stage as more than 75 youth-run businesses launch at Jr. CEO Business Day! This inspiring event showcases young entrepreneurs ages 6-18 who spent five weeks developing their business ideas from the ground up – creating products, building brands, managing finances, and perfecting their pitches. From handmade goods and creative crafts to food, games, and innovative services, each booth represents a business built entirely by a young CEO. Admission is free and all are welcome to support the next generation of business leaders!

Click here for more information.

Santa Maria Discovery Museum Community Kite Festival

Sunday, April 12; noon-4 p.m.; Rotary Centennial Park, Santa Maria

Bring the whole family for a free day of fresh air, flying kites, music by DJ Pete, and community fun! This free event is designed to bring families together through outdoor play, creativity, and connection while celebrating childhood wonder. Food and local vendors will be on site, and colorful kites will fill the sky in this joyful community gathering for all ages.

Click here for more information.

Spring Wedding Expo

Sunday, April 12; noon-4 p.m.; Madonna Expo Center, San Luis Obispo

Your one-stop destination for wedding and event planning! Explore vendors from photographers and florists to caterers and event planners, get inspired by stunning wedding setups, and take advantage of special discounts and giveaways. General admission is $12, group discount (up to 8 people) is $50, and VIP tickets are $55 with enhanced experiences including complimentary drinks, chocolates, and exclusive offers.

Click here to purchase tickets.

San Luis Obispo County Trumpet Alliance Concert

Sunday, April 12; 2 p.m.; CPAC Mainstage, Cuesta College

"Swing into Spring" with electrifying trumpet jazz featuring smoky bebop, soulful ballads, explosive big band swing, and sultry Latin rhythms! Backed by Cuesta faculty rhythm section featuring George Stone, Ken Hustad, and Jim Stromberg, experience brilliant improvisations and infectious grooves that transport you to the golden age of jazz. Adult tickets are $20, students with ID get in for $10.

Click here to purchase tickets.