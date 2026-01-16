From bird watching to basketball legends, here are 6 fun weekend events

It's almost the weekend! Here are six fun things to do this weekend across the Central Coast, from Friday, January 16, through Sunday, January 18!

29th Annual Morro Bay Bird Festival

Friday, January 15 to Monday, January 19., Morro Bay

This four-day event has over 200 events across the region, including guided walks, presentations, workshops, and social events. Celebrate the region's birds and local ecosystems.

More information here!

Harlem Globetrotters at Cal Poly

Friday, January 15 at 7 p.m., San Luis Obispo

Friday night, the Harlem Globetrotters will bring their gravity-defying dunks and game-changing tricks to Cal Poly. The basketball legends are celebrating 100 years of entertainment and tickets are available online.

More information here!

Manifest Market

Saturday, January 16 from 10 a.m., San Luis Obispo

Saturday morning, the SLO Public Market will host a free Manifest Market at 10 a.m. The event features fitness activities and vendors to help you set intentions for the new year.

More information here!

Underwater Parks Day

Saturday, January 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Santa Barbara

On Saturday, it's Underwater Parks Day at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free with special demonstrations, crafts and exhibits all day.

More information here!

Third Saturday

Saturday, January 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Paso Robles

On Saturday, Third Saturday takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles. Enjoy local art and wine at the free event that supports the Kids Art Smart program.

More information here!

Brewing Solutions: Coffee and Climate Conversations

Sunday, January 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., San Luis Obispo

On Sunday, join Climate Conversations at the Bunker in San Luis Obispo from 10 a.m. to noon. The Brewing Solutions event is hosted by the SLO Climate Coalition and will focus on climate anxiety. Bring a reusable mug for discounts on coffee.

More information here!