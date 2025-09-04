From Brew at the Zoo to Art in the Park, here are 6 things to do this weekend

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are six fun things to do this weekend, from Thursday, Sept. 4, through Sunday, Sept. 7 — plus a few extras!

Brew at the Zoo

On Saturday from 5 pm to 8 pm, the Central Coast Zoo is hosting its 12th annual Brew at the Zoo where attendees can sample a variety of craft beers, distilled spirits, ciders, seltzers, wine, and more. Plus live Music and contests, including the Hula Hoop Contest, Costume Contest, and Dance Contest. All proceeds benefit the Central Coast Zoo! The event is 21+.

Shell Beach Art in the Park

Stop by Dinosaur Caves Park from 10am - 4pm to see local artisans, enjoy ocean views, listen to live music, & eat food! Bring a blanket or a chair, and enjoy all the Art in the Park Shell Beach has to offer!

Santa Barbara County Farm Day

On Saturday from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, more than 20 Santa Barbara County farms, ranches, and agricultural organizations will open their doors and invite the public to experience a day full of free agricultural activities and tours! Guests can enjoy behind-the-scenes tours, tractor rides, produce tastings and giveaways, and kid-friendly exhibits.

Ruck for Resilience

On Saturday, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at Camp San Luis Obispo. Attendees can raise awareness for mental health, resilience, and suicide prevention by participating in a 1-mile or 3-mile ruck. Participants are encouraged to bring a rucksack or backpack loaded with non-perishable canned goods, which will be donated to the San Luis Obispo Veterans Services Office Food Pantry and Supportive Services for Veterans and Families. During the ruck, you’ll unload these items to represent the release of invisible burdens many veterans face daily.

Pints for the Park Beer Festival

On Saturday from 4 pm to 8 pm, Pints for the Park Beer Festival is bringing a variety of Central Coast craft beer, cider, wine and kombucha, and more than 20 local purveyors to Elings Park. You can stroll, sip, snack, shop, and relax while supporting the largest privately funded park in the United States. This event is for ages 21+ and general admission is $65.

Wine Knot Macrame Workshop

Knot your average workshop! Four Sisters Ranch Vineyards & Winery will be hosting a day of wine and creativity while you learn the art of macrame. Sip wine as you create your own plant hanger to take home.

Tickets are $60 and include the first glass of wine, plus all materials. No experience needed!

Continued Concert Series

Concerts in the Plaza

Every Friday through September 12th, Opening Act 5 p.m., Main Act 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Summer in SLO isn't complete without Concerts in the Plaza! This week, the series continues Friday night at 5 p.m., with opening act Emily Smith, followed by main act IMVA from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Don't let the fun end there, though; head to Libertine Brewing Company after the concert for the official after party!

Full details can be found here!

Friday Happy Hour Music Series

Every Friday through September, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Claiborne & Churchill Winery

Kick off your weekend with a fun evening at Claiborne and Churchill! Every Friday, June through September, from 4:30-7:30 p.m., enjoy live music by local artists, delicious food, and great wine! Entrance is free; simply pay for what you consume.

Full details can be found here!

Barefoot Concerts on the Green

Saturdays through October 25, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sea Pines Golf Resort, Los Osos

Enjoy an afternoon listening to some of the best local bands on Saturdays at Sea Pines Golf Resort in Los Osos! This week, The Santa Cruz Family Band will take the stage from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Full details can be found here!