From candy skulls to marching bands, here are 6 things happening this weekend

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are six fun things to do this weekend, from Thursday, Oct. 30, through Sunday, Nov. 2 — plus a few extras!

Halloween Block Party

On Friday from 5 to 10 p.m., it’s the annual Halloween Block Party in Orcutt. Naughty Oak, Old Town Wine and Brew, and Lark and Sparrow are teaming up for a night of fun. Enjoy live music, food trucks, and a costume contest! Tickets are not required, but you can get an enhanced experience with a $35 drink ticket.

North County Craft Fair

On Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the North County Craft Fair takes over the Atascadero Kiwanis Hall! Discover unique handmade treasures, like jewelry, pottery and textiles created by local artisans. Enjoy tasty treats from local bakers and food vendors while you shop. Free entry, free parking, free hot cider & cookies, and a free prize drawing with over 30 prizes!

Santa Barbara Witches Paddle

On Saturday at 10:30 a.m., the 9th annual Witches Paddle is back in the Santa Barbara Harbor. Bring your broomsticks, capes, witch hats, and magic for a fun day in the water. Attendees can enjoy giveaways and prizes for the best costumes. Registration includes a watercraft, paddle, and waist PFD.

Día De Los Muertos Festival

On Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., a celebration of life, culture and community will take over Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo for the Día de los Muertos festival put on by the Latino Outreach Council. Partake in a costume contest and parade, and experience traditional ofrendas, performances, and food! The event is free to the public!

Pismo Beach Marching Band Review

On Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in Pismo Beach, junior high and high school marching bands from across the region will take the stage for the annual Pismo Beach Marching Band review! Catch the exciting performances along Dolliver Street between Hinds and Main, where talented students will compete in multiple divisions showcasing precision, music and school spirit! After the performances, join the celebration on the Pismo Promenade for the awards ceremony honoring outstanding bands and musicians!

Central Coast Zoo Día de los Muertos

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Central Coast Zoo in Atascadero invites you to a colorful Día de los Muertos celebration! Celebrate life and discover the connection between this holiday and the natural world, rooted in Mesoamerican traditions. Learn about the symbolism of monarch butterflies and marigolds, and explore the biodiversity of Mesoamerica, home to creatures like the Mexican spider monkey! Enjoy cultural crafts, special guests, and festive activities!

Ongoing Events

The Haunt in Atascadero

Open through November 1

5805 El Camino Real, Atascadero, CA 93422

This haunted house in Atascadero is a constantly changing, fully immersive, interactive experience based on Halloween themes. You and your small group can experience the unique, intimate and horrifying experiences for spooky season!

Solvang Pumpkin Patch

Open through November 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1035 Alamo Pintado Rd. Solvang

Pick from over 50 varieties of pumpkins, from minis to giants. Explore a 14-acre corn maze with a scavenger hunt, or join the Night Maze on October 24, 25 & 31. Enjoy fresh popcorn, kettle corn, a kids’ maze, and fall fun for all ages.

