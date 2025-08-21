From car shows to pride celebrations, here is what is going on this weekend

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are six fun things to do this weekend, from Thursday, August 21, through Sunday, August 24 — plus a few extra!

Mission Hope Cancer Center's Day of Hope Car Shows

Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mission Hope Cancer Center, Santa Maria

Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Heritage Square Park, Arroyo Grande

Cruise into the weekend by attending two car shows in Santa Maria or Arroyo Grande, which will kick off the annual Mission Hope Center's Day of Hope Fundraiser. The community car shows will take place on Saturday at Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and in Arroyo Grande at Heritage Square Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event will feature a vibrant display of classic and custom cars, food, and fun activities for all ages.

Full details can be found here!

Pacific Pride Festival

Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Chase Palm Park Field, Santa Barbara

The Pacific Pride Festival returns to Chase Palm Park Field in Santa Barbara on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. This year's theme is "ROOTED IN PRIDE: Embracing Our Past – Empowering Our Future." The free event will feature 30 stage performances, immersive art installations, and a day of community celebration.

Full details can be found here!

Bloody Mary Battle, Burritos, and Bovine Bingo

Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Creston Rodeo Grounds, Creston

It's a Bloody Mary Battle in Creston on Saturday! The Creston Women's Club and Men's Club are putting together the first-ever Bloody Mary Battle, Burritos, and Bovine Bingo event. Mixologists from across the Central Coast compete to win with their signature Bloody Mary creations. The event will be held at the Creston Rodeo Grounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and discounted tickets are available for purchase in advance.

Full details can be found here!

Free Family Outdoor Movie Night

Saturday, 6 p.m., Dairy Creek Golf Course, San Luis Obispo

How does dinner and a free movie sound? On Saturday at 6 p.m., bring your picnic blankets and snacks to watch the movie "WALL-E" under the stars at Dairy Creek Golf Course! The Family Movie Night is free, but donations will be accepted to benefit CASA SLO. The newly-opened Marcerro restaurant at Dairy Creek Golf Course will be open for dinner and drinks.

Full details can be found here!

Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, all day, Solvang

Explore the Danish streets of Solvang with family or friends while you go on a scavenger hunt— all on your phone! You and your team can solve 17 fun puzzles and challenges along the way, all while seeing Solvang's most iconic attractions. A ticket for a team of up to six people is $49.

Full details can be found here!

Lompoc Valley Historical Society Open House

Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Fabing McKay Spane House, Lompoc

Step back in time at the Lompoc Valley Historical Society's Open House tour this weekend! You can visit the Fabing McKay Spane House on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to get a glimpse of Lompoc's rich history.

Full details can be found here!

Continued Concert Series

Concerts in the Plaza

Every Friday through September 12th, Opening Act 5 p.m., Main Act 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Summer in SLO isn't complete without Concerts in the Plaza! This week, the series continues Friday night at 5 p.m., with opening act TwoPaperSquares, followed by main act B & The Hive from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Don't let the fun end there, though; head to Libertine Brewing Company after the concert for the official after party!

Full details can be found here!

Friday Happy Hour Music Series

Every Friday through September, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Claiborne & Churchill Winery

Kick off your weekend with a fun evening at Claiborne and Churchill! Every Friday, June through September, from 4:30-7:30 p.m., enjoy live music by local artists, delicious food and great wine! Entrance is free; simply pay for what you consume.

Full details can be found here!

Saturdays in the Park

Saturdays in June, July, and August, Atascadero Lake Park

Enjoy the sounds of summer at the 2025 Atascadero "Saturdays in the Park" summer concert series. Atascadero Lake Park will fill with music from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event is open to all, and attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or low-back chair to enjoy the music.

Concert schedule:



August 30 - End of Summer "Blues Bash" 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Cinder Blues Band and Leslie Rogers & the Soul Shakers

Full details can be found here!

Music By The Sea, Summer Concert Series

Saturday, August 23rd, South T-Pier, Morro Bay

Under the direction of conductors Brenda Hascall and Keith Waibel, the Morro Bay White Caps Community Band will perform a series of concerts this summer on the South T-Pier. The band is comprised of over 40 musicians who play together for fun and for the love of providing music in their community.

Full details can be found here!

Barefoot Concerts on the Green

Saturdays through October 25, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sea Pines Golf Resort, Los Osos

Enjoy an afternoon listening to some of the best local bands on Saturdays at Sea Pines Golf Resort in Los Osos! This week, The Vibe Setters will take the stage from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

