From Corgis at the beach to a small town rodeo, here are 6 things to do this weekend

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are six fun things to do this weekend, from Thursday, Sept. 11, through Sunday, Sept. 14 — plus a few extras!

Corgi Nation Vacation

Corgis are taking over Pismo Beach from Friday to Sunday for the annual Corgi Nation Vacation! Corgi lovers can enjoy a weekend of events, including a free beach day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The beach party will feature contests, races, photo ops, vendors, and more! You can partake in the rest of the weekend events like a luau themed party and wine tasting by purchasing tickets online.

More information can be found here!

The 29th Ever Creston Classic Rodeo

In northern San Luis Obispo County, the Creston Classic Rodeo kicks off on Thursday and goes through Sunday. Grab your boots and head on down to enjoy events like barrel racing, team roping, and mutton busting. Tickets are $10 and children under 12 get in for free!

More information could be found here!

Public Art Beautification Service Day

On Saturday, from 1- 3 p.m., members of all ages are invited to do a good deed and help clean utility box art murals in the San Luis Obispo area through the city's Public Art Program. With over 150 unique pieces of public art, volunteers can play a role in preserving and protecting them. Volunteers can expect to bend, kneel, squat, and stretch to dust, buff, and polish the box art for the day and beautify SLO!

More information could be found here!

Whale Rock Music and Arts Festival

Looking to jam this weekend? Whale Rock Music and Arts Festival returns to Paso Robles this Saturday and Sunday at Castoro Cellars. Enjoy beer, wine, cider, and spirits while listening to headliners like Young the Giant and Margo Price. Attendees can also choose from a wide selection of yoga classes. Children 4 and under get in for free and children 5-12 are $10 with an adult ticket. Make sure to bring a lawn chair because seating is not provided.

More information could be found here!

Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival

On Saturday and Sunday, stop by the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge, to enjoy the Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival. Shop handmade ocean-themed art and authentic sea glass jewelry created by talented artists from across the country. Organizers say this festival is the only one of its kind in southern California and one of only two on the entire west coast. A two-day admission ticket is $12.

More information could be found here!

23rd Annual All Ford Car Show and Swap Meet

On Saturday, the 23rd Annual All Ford Car Show and Swap Meet is parking it in Old Town Orcutt. Those in attendance are invited to enter their vehicles that were originally powered by Ford, for a day of raffles, awards, and prizes. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Allan Hancock College Industrial Technology Scholarship Program.

More information could be found here!

Continued Concert Series

Concerts in the Plaza

Every Friday through September 12th, Opening Act 5 p.m., Main Act 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Summer in SLO isn't complete without Concerts in the Plaza! This week, the series continues Friday at 5 p.m., with opening act Emily Smith, followed by main act IMVA from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Don't let the fun end there, though; head to Libertine Brewing Company after the concert for the official after party!

Full details can be found here!

Friday Happy Hour Music Series

Every Friday through September, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Claiborne & Churchill Winery

Kick off your weekend with a fun evening at Claiborne and Churchill! Every Friday through September, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., enjoy live music by local artists, delicious food, and great wine! Entrance is free; pay for what you consume.

Full details can be found here!

Barefoot Concerts on the Green

Saturdays through October 25, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sea Pines Golf Resort, Los Osos

Enjoy an afternoon listening to some of the best local bands on Saturdays at Sea Pines Golf Resort in Los Osos! This week, the Santa Cruz Family Band will take the stage from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

