From craft brews to NASA launches, here is what to do this weekend

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week. Here are six fun things to do this weekend, Friday, February 21 to Sunday, February 23, plus a few extra!

Lompoc Valley Restaurant Week

February 17 through February 23

Lompoc Restaurant Week is back and there is still time to indulge in the specials! Head to any of the 15 establishments each offering deals for $20.25 through Sunday, February 23.



Wild West Pizza

Johnny's Bar & Grill

Alfie’s Fish & Chips

Cairns Inn & Suites

El Pollo Loco

Sanford Winery

Floriano’s Mexican Food

Camins 2 Dreams

Mi Amore Pizza & Pasta

Fiddlehead Cellars

Valle Eatery & Bar

Old Town Kitchen & Bar

Capulin Eats & Provisions

Windrun Wine Co.

Flower City Ballroom

Full details can be found here!

Youth Mental Health Services Grover Beach Open House

Friday, February 21, 10 a.m. to noon, Youth Mental Health Clinic in Grover Beach

Take a peek into the services the Grover Beach Youth Mental Health Clinic offers during their open house! Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, the facility will be open to community members to meet the staff and learn about the services they provide to families in San Luis Obispo County.

Full details can be found here!

Brews & Brawls

Friday, February 21, 5 p.m. Alex Madonna Expo Center, San Luis Obispo

Get ready for an electrifying night of mixed martial arts action and unlimited beer at the Brews & Brawls event ahead of the SLO Craft Beer Festival. Friday night, doors to the Alex Madonna Expo Center will open at 5 p.m. with the first fight beginning at 6 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

SLO Craft Beer Festival

Saturday, February 22, Alex Madonna Expo Center, San Luis Obispo, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Enjoy beer from some of the best breweries in the U.S. at the SLO Craft Beer Festival. The event will feature unlimited beverage samples, selected food samples, educational seminars and more. If you don't have a designated driver, don't worry. Free shuttles will be offered from Launch and Ladder, Campus Bottle, and Novo starting at 11:30 a.m.

Full details can be found here!

Meet the Machines

Saturday, February 22, 9 a.m. to noon, Soto Sports Complex parking lot, Arroyo Grande

It's time for your kiddos to "Meet the Machines" that do the heavy lifting in their communities! Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon, the Soto Sports Complex parking lot in Arroyo Grande will fill with tractors, garbage trucks, utility vehicles and more for kids to explore hands-on. Enjoy food trucks, a 50/50 raffle, goodie bags and more alongside the vehicles that protect, build and serve our communities!

Full details can be found here!

Siri Lindley's Life Run

February 22, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Believe Ranch and Rescue, Santa Ynez.

Five years ago, Siri Lindley, a hall of fame triathlete and Olympian, was declared cancer-free. This weekend, you can celebrate life and run along the beautiful Santa Ynez countryside for a cause. After the 5K run or walk, enjoy some local artisan pop-ups with coffee, baked goods, and arts and crafts. Kids can also ride, groom and pet the horses. All proceeds for the event will go to the Believe Ranch and Rescue, an organization that aims to rescue abused and neglected horses.

Full details can be found here!

Martha Olson-Fernandez Memorial Hike and Lunch

Saturday, February 22, 9 a.m. Patricia Drive entrance to Bishop Peak Trail, San Luis Obispo

Join the Martha Olson Fernandez Foundation (MOFF) for a hike in memory of Martha Olson- Fernandez who bravely lost her battle to ALS in 2012. Hike the 2.5 mile Felsman Loop of Bishop Peak and then travel to Quesadilla Gorilla in SLO for a fundraiser lunch to help MOFF fund research for a cure for ALS and provide local care grants for individuals and families living with ALS on a daily basis. All participants will be provided a rose to leave on Martha‘s memorial bench on the loop or at the top of the mountain.

Santa Barbara Antique, Decorative Arts and Vintage Show and Sale

Friday February 21 through Sunday, February 23, Earl Warren Showgrounds, Santa Barbara.

Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday through Sunday, head to the Santa Barbara Antique, Decorative Arts and Vintage Show and Sale! From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, the Earl Warren Showgrounds will showcase a selection of vintage goods from the 17th Century to Mid Century. Over 60 dealers from across the country will be offering furniture, jewelry, paintings, pottery and other rare and hard-to-find items.

Full details can be found here!

Five Cities Repair Cafe

Saturday, February 22, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Grover Beach Community Center

Got a toaster that won't toast? A lamp that won't light? Don't toss it, fix it for free at the Five Cities Repair Café on Saturday, February 22 from 1-4:30 p.m. at the Grover Beach Community Center. Volunteers will help to repair bikes, clothing, small appliances, smartphones, computers/devices, and outdoor gear and apparel.

Full details can be found here!

Concert to Benefit Arts Students Scholarships

Saturday, February 22, 6 p.m. Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center (CPAC) at Cuesta College

Join music enthusiasts for the annual Music Faculty Concert at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo. This year, they are teaming up with the Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery and Cuesta Foundation for a special evening benefiting Performing and Fine Arts students. The event begins at 6 p.m. Peruse the art gallery and shop the current show with 100% of all print sales benefiting student scholarships. Then, enjoy appetizers, wine, and refreshments in the Experimental Black Box Theater before the main show starts at 7:30 p.m. in the CPAC Mainstage Theater. Ticket sales also benefit student scholarships.

Million Dollar Quartet at the SLO Rep

Showing from February 7 through March 9, San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre

From now through March 9, check out the "Million Dollar Quartet" at the San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre. Catch the 7 p.m. show Wednesdays through Saturdays, or a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturdays and Sundays. This story follows four musical legends putting on one fabulous show just before Christmas in 1956. Catch the music of Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley presented in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Full details can be found here!

Tobin James Cellars Gift Away

Friday, February 21 through Sunday, February 23

Head to Tobin James Cellars this weekend for wine tasting with a chance to win! The first 100 tasters that mention the "Gift Away" promotion each day have the chance to win a Tobin James logo steak knife set.

Full details can be found here!

NASA Pre-Launch Event

Sunday, February 23, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Cal Poly Advanced Technologies Lab (Building 7) San Luis Obispo

Head to Cal Poly's Advanced Technologies Lab on Sunday for some out-of-this-world fun! From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the lab will partner with NASA for a pre-launch afternoon of fun surrounding the PUNCH (Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere) mission. Enjoy a solar telescope, activities, demonstrations, and presentations by scientists involved with the launch.

Full details can be found here!

Mid-State Wedding and Event Expo

Tuesday, February 25, San Marcos Ranch, Paso Robles, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you are planning a wedding, large-scale event, or quinceañera, come meet prospective vendors at the Mid-State Wedding and Event Expo. Enjoy some free food and drink samples while connecting with some of the leading vendors in the wedding and event industry. Plus, some are offering on-site discounts.

Full details can be found here!