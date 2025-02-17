Watch Now
Local businesses bring their best deals for Lompoc Restaurant Week

Lompoc Restaurant Week returns today, offering a range of dining experiences to locals and visitors.

During Lompoc Valley Restaurant Week, participating businesses will present a prix-fixe meal for one, two-for-one dining or a tasting experience.

Here's a list of participating businesses and wineries:

  • Wild West Pizza
  • Johnny's Bar & Grill
  • Alfie’s Fish & Chips
  • Cairns Inn & Suites
  • El Pollo Loco
  • Sanford Winery
  • Floriano’s Mexican Food
  • Camins 2 Dreams
  • Mi Amore Pizza & Pasta
  • Fiddlehead Cellars
  • Valle Eatery & Bar
  • Old Town Kitchen & Bar
  • Capulin Eats & Provisions
  • Windrun Wine Co.
  • Flower City Ballroom

Community members can explore new dining options or revisit their favorites throughout the week. Lompoc Restaurant Week will end this Sunday, Feb. 23.

