Local businesses bring their best deals for Lompoc Restaurant Week

Lompoc Restaurant Week returns today, offering a range of dining experiences to locals and visitors.

During Lompoc Valley Restaurant Week, participating businesses will present a prix-fixe meal for one, two-for-one dining or a tasting experience.

Here's a list of participating businesses and wineries:



Wild West Pizza

Johnny's Bar & Grill

Alfie’s Fish & Chips

Cairns Inn & Suites

El Pollo Loco

Sanford Winery

Floriano’s Mexican Food

Camins 2 Dreams

Mi Amore Pizza & Pasta

Fiddlehead Cellars

Valle Eatery & Bar

Old Town Kitchen & Bar

Capulin Eats & Provisions

Windrun Wine Co.

Flower City Ballroom

Community members can explore new dining options or revisit their favorites throughout the week. Lompoc Restaurant Week will end this Sunday, Feb. 23.