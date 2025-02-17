Local businesses bring their best deals for Lompoc Restaurant Week

Lompoc Restaurant Week returns today, offering a range of dining experiences to locals and visitors.
During Lompoc Valley Restaurant Week, participating businesses will present a prix-fixe meal for one, two-for-one dining or a tasting experience.
Here's a list of participating businesses and wineries:
- Wild West Pizza
- Johnny's Bar & Grill
- Alfie’s Fish & Chips
- Cairns Inn & Suites
- El Pollo Loco
- Sanford Winery
- Floriano’s Mexican Food
- Camins 2 Dreams
- Mi Amore Pizza & Pasta
- Fiddlehead Cellars
- Valle Eatery & Bar
- Old Town Kitchen & Bar
- Capulin Eats & Provisions
- Windrun Wine Co.
- Flower City Ballroom
Community members can explore new dining options or revisit their favorites throughout the week. Lompoc Restaurant Week will end this Sunday, Feb. 23.