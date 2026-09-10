From fluffy four-legged friends to mouthwatering margaritas: Your Central Coast weekend guide

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are some fun things to do this weekend, from Friday, September 11, through Monday, September 13!

Corgi Nation Vacation

Friday, September 11 - Sunday, September 13; Pismo Beach

Experience a Corgi-filled getaway this weekend in Pismo Beach. From VIP experiences like a Tiki Luau and wine tasting to a Corgi beach day open to all, enjoy an unforgettable weekend for you and your pup!

Full details can be found here!

Avocado and Margarita Street Festival

Saturday, September 12, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Morro Bay Embarcadero

Stop by the Embarcadero waterfront in Morro Bay from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday for a fun day of food, drinks, live music, arts & crafts, and specialty vendors at the Avocado and Margarita Street Festival. Grab your tickets now starting at $15! Kids get in free, but must purchase a free ticket.

Full details can be found here!

Serve Santa Maria Day of Service

Saturday, September 12, 9 a.m.; Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, Santa Maria

Looking for a way to give back to your community? Look no further than Serve Santa Maria’s Day of Service on Saturday, when volunteers can help on projects benefiting local parks, schools, and seniors. Volunteers can register for a project online or in person at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center at 8:30 a.m.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival

Saturday, September 12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, September 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Earl Warren Showgrounds, Santa Barbara

The annual Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival will take place this weekend at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara. The festival will showcase handmade sea glass work from local artists. Visitors can participate in hands-on workshops like wire wrapping, sea glass bracelets and boho wall-hangings, attend educational talks from expert speakers, and shop for unique artwork from over 50 vendors. Tickets start at $7.

Full details can be found here!

Brew at the Zoo

Saturday, September 12, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Central Coast Zoo, Atascadero

Saturday evening, enjoy the combination of Central Coast brews and exotic animals at the 13th Annual Brew at the Zoo! From 5 to 8 p.m., the Central Coast Zoo will be filled with live music, contests, craft brews, and more. The event is 21+ and tickets start at $50.

Full details can be found here!

Art in the Park Shell Beach

Sunday, September 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Dinosaur Caves Park, Shell Beach

Stop by Dinosaur Caves Park in Shell Beach from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday to see local artisans, enjoy ocean views, listen to live music, and eat food! Bring a blanket or a chair, and enjoy all that Art in the Park Shell Beach has to offer!

Full details can be found here!

