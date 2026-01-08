From honoring our past to celebrating the new year ahead, here are 6 things happening this weekend

The weekend is just around the corner! Here are six fun things to do this weekend, from Friday, January 9, through Sunday, January 11!

SLO Rep's performance of Clue

Friday, January 9, 7 p.m., San Luis Obispo

Friday evening at 7 p.m., see the SLO Reparatory Theater's performance of "Clue." It's based on the cult classic film and the popular board game. Tickets range from $23 to $28.

Click here for more information.

"Raising Our Light"

Friday, January 9, 6 p.m., Montecito

Friday evening at 6 p.m., the Montecito community comes together for "Raising Our Light" – the 1/9 Debris Flow Remembrance at Montecito Union School on San Ysidro Road. This solemn event honors those affected by the devastating mudslides eight years ago and celebrates the community's resilience.

Veterans Resource Fair and Pancake Breakfast

Saturday, January 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pismo Beach

Saturday morning, the Pismo Beach Cities Lions Club on Cypress Street is hosting both a Veterans Resource Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Veterans eat free, and it's just $10 for everyone else.

Rose Pruning Day

Saturday, January 10, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Santa Barbara

Rose Pruning Day takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Mission Historical Park in Santa Barbara. Learn from the experts how to properly prune your roses for a spectacular spring bloom season.

Click here for more information.

SLOMA Second Saturdays

Saturday, January 10, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., San Luis Obispo

Art lovers should mark their calendars for Second Saturdays at SLOMA, the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, enjoy free admission and special programming for the whole family.

Click here for more information.

Indies and Eats

Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays in January, San Luis Obispo

All month long, check out Indies and Eats at the Palm Theater in San Luis Obispo. Catch food-related films playing at the historic Palm Theatre, and then head next door to Ox and Anchor for an exclusive three-course prix fixe dinner curated each week. This week's movie is "The Taste of Things," and showtimes are Thursday at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $78, and $10 is donated to the SLO Film Center for every meal purchased.

Click here for more information.