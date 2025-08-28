From Pinedorado Days to symphony sounds, here are this weekend's events

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are six fun things to do this weekend, from Thursday, Aug. 28, through Sunday, Aug. 31 — plus a few extras!

Pops by the Sea: Hollywood Hits

Saturday, 4 p.m., Avila Beach Golf Resort, Avila Beach

Celebrate Hollywood’s most iconic soundtracks with the San Luis Obispo Symphony’s Pops by the Sea Signature Summer Concert at Avila Beach Golf Resort! Listen to live performances of songs from hit movie franchises like "Star Wars," "Harry Potter," "Pirates of the Caribbean," and "Lord of the Rings." The concert starts at 4 p.m., and lawn seats for adults start at $25.

75th Annual Pinedorado Days Parade

Saturday, 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., 950 Main St., Cambria

Sunday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., 950 Main St., Cambria

The 75th annual Pinedorado Days will take place this weekend in Cambria on Main Street. The beloved community celebration is hosted by the Cambria Lions Club. It kicks off with a parade on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., followed by Nate's 16th annual Car Show starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday. Throughout the weekend, there will also be BBQ, carnival rides, game booths, and live musical performances. The event is free for all to attend.

Morro Bay Art in the Park

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Morro Bay Park, Morro Bay

Monday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Morro Bay Park, Morro Bay

Art in the Park takes place this Labor Day weekend in Morro Bay! The 71st annual festival serves as a fundraiser for children’s art classes and local scholarships. Browse 100 booths representing 100 independent artists and craft workers, and enjoy a wide variety of food and drinks. The event is free to attend.

SLO Overdose Awareness Day

Saturday, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., Mitchell Park, San Luis Obispo

SLO Overdose Awareness Day takes place in Mitchell Park in San Luis Obispo on Saturday. This free event will include a resource fair, a candlelight ceremony, and a place to learn and remember those affected by overdose or substance abuse.

Community Tree Planting Day

Saturday, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Main Grove, Goleta

Help welcome the monarchs back to Ellwood Mesa in Goleta ahead of this year's monarch butterfly season! Community volunteers are invited to plant trees and native plants that will provide food and shelter for overwintering monarch butterflies. Saturday marks the first volunteer day of the season, and no experience is necessary to participate.

Adelaida History Night & Dinner with Dr. Dan Krieger

Saturday, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Dubost Winery, Paso Robles

It’s Adelaida History Night & Dinner with Dr. Dan Krieger, a professor emeritus from Cal Poly, at Dubost Winery in Paso Robles on Saturday! Learn about the fascinating history of Adelaida while feasting on a BBQ, sipping wine, and listening to live music. The fun kicks off at 5:30 p.m., and tickets start at $65.

Sunstone Winery Summer White Party

Saturday, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m., Sunstone Winery, Santa Ynez

Celebrate the final days of summer at the Sunstone Winery Summer White Party in Santa Ynez on Saturday. The event will feature a selection of gourmet seafood, light bites, cocktails, wine, and music. The party begins at 6 p.m., with tickets costing $50.

Morro Elementary Benefit Concert

Sunday, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cuesta Performing Arts Center, San Luis Obispo

Morro Elementary alumnus and world-renowned conductor Kent Nagano returns to his hometown of Morro Bay to perform a benefit concert on Sunday. Tickets start at $85, with proceeds going toward the Friends of Morro Elementary's campaign to raise money for the purchase of the 90-year-old former school site.

Continued Concert Series

Concerts in the Plaza

Every Friday through September 12th, Opening Act 5 p.m., Main Act 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Summer in SLO isn't complete without Concerts in the Plaza! This week, the series continues Friday night at 5 p.m., with opening act Emily Smith, followed by main act IMVA from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Don't let the fun end there, though; head to Libertine Brewing Company after the concert for the official after party!

Friday Happy Hour Music Series

Every Friday through September, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Claiborne & Churchill Winery

Kick off your weekend with a fun evening at Claiborne and Churchill! Every Friday, June through September, from 4:30-7:30 p.m., enjoy live music by local artists, delicious food, and great wine! Entrance is free; simply pay for what you consume.

Saturdays in the Park

Saturdays in June, July, and August, Atascadero Lake Park

Enjoy the sounds of summer at the 2025 Atascadero Saturdays in the Park summer concert series. Atascadero Lake Park will fill with music from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event is open to all, and attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or low-back chair to enjoy the music.

Concert schedule:



August 30 - End of Summer "Blues Bash" 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Cinder Blues Band and Leslie Rogers & the Soul Shakers

Barefoot Concerts on the Green

Saturdays through October 25, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sea Pines Golf Resort, Los Osos

Enjoy an afternoon listening to some of the best local bands on Saturdays at Sea Pines Golf Resort in Los Osos! This week, The Santa Cruz Family Band will take the stage from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

