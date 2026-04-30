From pups to pints: Weekend fun across the Central Coast

From four-legged surfers to tamale tasting, the Central Coast is offering up some truly unique experiences this weekend. Here are six fun things (plus a few more!) to add to your calendar.

10th Annual Atascadero Tamale Festival

Friday, May 1: 5-9 p.m., Saturday, May 2: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Atascadero Sunken Gardens

Atascadero is celebrating its 10th annual Tamale Festival this Friday and Saturday. Fiesta Friday kicks things off from 5 to 9 p.m., then the main event runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sunken Gardens. Come hungry — there will be tamale competitions, live music, and plenty of authentic flavors to try. Admission is free!

Click here for more information.

Santa Barbara Fair & Expo

Friday, May 1-Sunday, May, 3; Various hours throughout run; Earl Warren Showgrounds, Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara Fair and Expo takes place Friday through Sunday at the Earl Warren Showgrounds. With carnival rides, live entertainment, local vendors, and fair food, it's classic family fun. Admission is $12 for adults and $7 for kids ages 6-12 and seniors 65+.

Click here for daily hours and to purchase tickets.

Santa Maria Comic Con & Card Show

Saturday, May 2: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, May 3: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Santa Maria Fairpark

Comic book fans and collectors, this one's for you. The Santa Maria Comic Con and Card Show is happening Saturday and Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark. You'll find vendors, artists, and all the collectibles your heart desires. Admission is $20 per day.

Click here to purchase tickets.

29th Annual Cruisin' Morro Bay Car Show

Saturday, May 2; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Main Street and Morro Bay Boulevard, Morro Bay

The 29th Annual Cruisin' Morro Bay Car Show takes place on Saturday in downtown Morro Bay. Classic cars, hot rods, and custom rides will be on display from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The night before, you can check out the cars cruising along Morro Bay Boulevard and Harbor Street from 6-7 p.m. Attendance is free.

Click here for more information.

World Dog Surfing Championships Exhibition Tour

Saturday, May 2; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; South side of Pismo Beach Pier

Here’s something you don't see every day — the World Dog Surfing Championships Exhibition Tour is making a stop in Pismo Beach this Saturday. Watch talented pups ride the waves at the south side of the Pismo Beach Pier from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendance is free.

Click here for more information.

13th Annual Buellton Brew Fest

Saturday, May 2; 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; River View Park, Buellton

Beer lovers can raise a glass at the 13th Annual Buellton Brew Fest this Saturday at River View Park. From 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., sample craft brews from local and regional breweries. VIP tickets are $65, general admission is $55.

Click here to purchase tickets.

But wait, there’s more!

The Spotted Whale Consignment Sale

Friday, May 1-Saturday, May 2

Madonna Expo Center, San Luis Obispo

San Miguel Senior Center Spring Faire

Friday, May 1-Saturday, May 2

601 12th Street, San Miguel

Shabang Music Festival

Saturday, May 2-Sunday, May 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Dairy Creek Golf Course, San Luis Obispo

Gateway to Big Sur Festival

Saturday, May 2

Ragged Point Inn, 19019 Highway 1

SYV Touch-A-Truck

Saturday, May 2; 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Bethania Preschool, 611 Atterdag Rd., Solvang

Día del Niño

Saturday, May 2, 2026; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Santa Maria High School

4th Annual Supercars by the Sea Car Show

Sunday, May 3; 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Avila Beach Golf Resort, 6464 Ana Bay Drive

Art in the Park Shell Beach

Sunday, May 3; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dinosaur Caves Park, 2701 Price Street

Cayucos Antique Street Faire

Sunday, May 3; 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Oceano Avenue, Cayucos

Sip 'n' Saunter

Sunday, May 3; 1-4 p.m.

Downtown San Luis Obispo

AAPI SLO Festival

Saturday, May 3; 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

SLO Public Market, 3845 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo

