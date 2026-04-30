From pups to pints: Weekend fun across the Central Coast

From four-legged surfers to tamale tasting, the Central Coast is offering up some truly unique experiences this weekend. Here are six fun things (plus a few more!) to add to your calendar.
10th Annual Atascadero Tamale Festival
Friday, May 1: 5-9 p.m., Saturday, May 2: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Atascadero Sunken Gardens
Atascadero is celebrating its 10th annual Tamale Festival this Friday and Saturday. Fiesta Friday kicks things off from 5 to 9 p.m., then the main event runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sunken Gardens. Come hungry — there will be tamale competitions, live music, and plenty of authentic flavors to try. Admission is free!
Click here for more information.
Santa Barbara Fair & Expo
Friday, May 1-Sunday, May, 3; Various hours throughout run; Earl Warren Showgrounds, Santa Barbara
The Santa Barbara Fair and Expo takes place Friday through Sunday at the Earl Warren Showgrounds. With carnival rides, live entertainment, local vendors, and fair food, it's classic family fun. Admission is $12 for adults and $7 for kids ages 6-12 and seniors 65+.
Click here for daily hours and to purchase tickets.
Santa Maria Comic Con & Card Show
Saturday, May 2: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, May 3: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Santa Maria Fairpark
Comic book fans and collectors, this one's for you. The Santa Maria Comic Con and Card Show is happening Saturday and Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark. You'll find vendors, artists, and all the collectibles your heart desires. Admission is $20 per day.
Click here to purchase tickets.
29th Annual Cruisin' Morro Bay Car Show
Saturday, May 2; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Main Street and Morro Bay Boulevard, Morro Bay
The 29th Annual Cruisin' Morro Bay Car Show takes place on Saturday in downtown Morro Bay. Classic cars, hot rods, and custom rides will be on display from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The night before, you can check out the cars cruising along Morro Bay Boulevard and Harbor Street from 6-7 p.m. Attendance is free.
Click here for more information.
World Dog Surfing Championships Exhibition Tour
Saturday, May 2; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; South side of Pismo Beach Pier
Here’s something you don't see every day — the World Dog Surfing Championships Exhibition Tour is making a stop in Pismo Beach this Saturday. Watch talented pups ride the waves at the south side of the Pismo Beach Pier from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendance is free.
Click here for more information.
13th Annual Buellton Brew Fest
Saturday, May 2; 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; River View Park, Buellton
Beer lovers can raise a glass at the 13th Annual Buellton Brew Fest this Saturday at River View Park. From 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., sample craft brews from local and regional breweries. VIP tickets are $65, general admission is $55.
Click here to purchase tickets.
But wait, there’s more!
The Spotted Whale Consignment Sale
Friday, May 1-Saturday, May 2
Madonna Expo Center, San Luis Obispo
San Miguel Senior Center Spring Faire
Friday, May 1-Saturday, May 2
601 12th Street, San Miguel
Shabang Music Festival
Saturday, May 2-Sunday, May 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Dairy Creek Golf Course, San Luis Obispo
Gateway to Big Sur Festival
Saturday, May 2
Ragged Point Inn, 19019 Highway 1
SYV Touch-A-Truck
Saturday, May 2; 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Bethania Preschool, 611 Atterdag Rd., Solvang
Día del Niño
Saturday, May 2, 2026; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Santa Maria High School
4th Annual Supercars by the Sea Car Show
Sunday, May 3; 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Avila Beach Golf Resort, 6464 Ana Bay Drive
Art in the Park Shell Beach
Sunday, May 3; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Dinosaur Caves Park, 2701 Price Street
Cayucos Antique Street Faire
Sunday, May 3; 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Oceano Avenue, Cayucos
Sip 'n' Saunter
Sunday, May 3; 1-4 p.m.
Downtown San Luis Obispo
AAPI SLO Festival
Saturday, May 3; 12 p.m.-4 p.m.
SLO Public Market, 3845 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo