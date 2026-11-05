From sand art to a wedding vendor showcase: Your Central Coast weekend guide

A lot is happening across the Central Coast this weekend! Here are some fun things to do from Friday, November 6, through Sunday, November 8!

Pismo Beach Sand Art Festival

November 7th through 9th, Pismo Beach

Head to Pismo Beach Saturday through Monday for the second annual Sand Art Festival. Artists will create large-scale, ocean-inspired temporary works of art before they are washed each night by the tides. The event is free and family-friendly, with the best viewing at golden hour each day.

Full details can be found here!

Salute to Our Heroes

Saturday, November 7th, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estrella Warbirds Museum, Paso Robles

Head to the Estrella Warbirds Museum on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the second annual Salute to Our Heroes. The Museum will host military vehicles, reenactments, paratrooper drops, first responder displays and so much more. Admission is $15 (veterans and kids under 12 are free) and grants you access to the event as well as the museum.

Full details can be found here!

San Luis Obispo Fall Wedding and Event Expo

Sunday, November 8th, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Madonna Expo Center, San Luis Obispo

If you are planning a wedding or event, this one is for you! Head to the Madonna Expo Center from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday for the San Luis Obispo Fall Wedding and Event Expo! Admission is $12 and will grant you access to the vendor showcase, inspiration gallery, special discounts, plus giveaways and prizes!

Full details can be found here!

Imagination Park Equestrian Center Fall Open House

Sunday, November 8th, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nipomo

Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., check out the Imagination Park Equestrian Center for its fall open house! Check out a demo of a therapeutic riding lesson, meet the dedicated volunteers, and grab a sweet treat at the bake sale!

Full details can be found here!

The Garagiste Festival

Friday, November 6th and Saturday, November 7th. The AVA Hotel and Paso Robles Event Center, Paso Robles

Attend the 16th Anniversary Garagiste Festival, voted the #1 wine festival in the country by USA Today, on Friday and Saturday. Saturday is the main festival at the Paso Robles Event Center, but don't miss out on the rare and reserve celebration on Friday at the AVA Hotel. On Saturday, attendees will discover and taste over 200 amazing wines from over 50 high-quality, micro-production, commercial winemakers from Paso Robles. Tickets start at $79 for the grand tasting.

Full details can be found here!

Central Coast Weavers Annual Sale and Guild Showcase

November 6th through 8th

Check out the 19th Annual Central Coast Weavers Sale and Guild Showcase this weekend at the Strawbale Barn Weaving Studio in Atascadero. Check out handwoven clothing, household items, gifts, wall displays, demonstrations and more going on during the show.

Hours:

Friday - 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Barbara Invitational Concours

Saturday, November 7th and Sunday, November 8th, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club

This Saturday and Sunday, enjoy some of the world's most distinguished collector automobiles at the Santa Barbara Invitational Concours at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club. Attendees will get to enjoy an exceptional assembly of collector automobiles with gourmet food and beverages and exclusive lounges. Tickets start at $100. Children under 16, students and military get in free on Sunday.

Full details can be found here!