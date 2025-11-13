From turkey trots to parades, here are 6 things happening this weekend (weather permitting!)

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! If weather permits, here are six fun things to do this weekend, from Thursday, Nov. 13, through Sunday, Nov. 16.

Cal Poly Pier Open House

Check out the Cal Poly Pier on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.. You can interact with marine creatures, enjoy a 360-degree view of San Luis Bay, and learn about the research being conducted by Cal Poly. Organizers say no pets are allowed, and closed-toed shoes are required.

Colony Days Parade and Festival

In Atascadero, the Colony Days Parade and Festival is on Saturday. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. near the Sunken Gardens. There will be vendors and other activities from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Entry is free.

San Miguel Senior Center Christmas Boutique

Head to the San Miguel Senior Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday for the annual Christmas Boutique. The event features 15 holiday vendors selling holiday gifts, plus a quilt raffle, lunch in the Christmas Cafe, and more. The Senior Center is located at 601 12th Street in San Miguel.

Wild and Free Film Festival

The first annual Wild and Free Film Festival takes place Friday through Sunday at the Camino Real Cinemas in Goleta. The festival features 30 films across 3 days, and the full schedule of showings can be found here. Tickets can be purchased online.

Surfing for Hope Longboard Classic

A cancer nonprofit, Surfing for Hope, is hosting its annual Longboard Classic from Friday through Sunday in Pismo Beach. On Saturday, there will be a cancer resource fair on the pier, followed by a gala at the Vespera Hotel. The surfing competition takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Turkey Trot Fun Run

On Sunday, attend the Turkey Trot Fun Run at Arroyo Grande High School. Registration is $5. It includes a t-shirt, snacks, and more.

These events may be impacted by rain in the forecast. Check ahead with event organizers before you go.