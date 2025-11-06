From Veterans Day events to a beach art festival, here are 6 things happening this weekend

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are six fun things to do this weekend, from Thursday, Nov. 6, through Sunday, Nov. 9 — plus a few extras!

First Annual Pismo Beach Sand Art Festival

Head down to the Pismo Beach Pier for the first annual Pismo Beach Sand Art Festival. The event runs from 2 p.m. to sunset Thursday, November 6 through Saturday, November 8. Enjoy large ocean-inspired sand art installations before they are washed away overnight. Attendance is free, and more information can be found here.

Veterans Day Pancakes and Surf Gathering

On Saturday, join veterans and community members for a Veterans Day pancakes and surf gathering in Morro Bay. The event starts at 8 a.m. in front of Morro Rock at the Operation Surf tent.

4th Annual Arroyo Grande Beer and Wine Festival

Enjoy local beer and wine at Cheers Arroyo Grande's 4th Annual Beer and Wine Festival at Heritage Square Park. The event is 21+ and takes place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. General admission tickets are $75 and for designated drivers, tickets are $30. Tickets can be purchased here.

7th Annual Bash Cancer Fest

On Saturday, you can support the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation at the 7th annual Bash Cancer Fest. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will include live music, raffle prizes, a silent auction, and more. General admission is $23.27, and kids 12 and under are free. For more information, click here.

Hotel SLO Autumn Soiree

Hotel SLO is hosting an "Autumn Soiree" on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event features local winemakers, chefs, and seasonal bounty. Tickets can be purchased online for $150 by clicking here.

Salute to our Heroes Event

On Saturday, honor local veterans in Paso Robles. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. enjoy a car show, military vehicles, first responder displays and more at the Estrella Warbirds Museum. Tickets are $10, and veterans and kids get in for free. Click here for more information.

Crafty Creations Boutique

On Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., check out local crafters from all around the county in one location, selling homemade goods that are unique, one-of-a-kind treasures. From homemade Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls to baby blankets, quilts, table runners, ornaments, jewelry, designed tumblers, purses, aprons and so much more! Tickets will also be sold for a raffle basket of donated homemade items to support the Multiple Sclerosis Society. The event is at the Arroyo Grande Association Hall, located at 707 Huasna Road.

18th Annual Central Coast Weavers Guild Showcase

This event takes place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, at the Strawbale Barn Weaving Studio in Atascadero. The sale and show includes handwoven clothing, household items, gifts and a gallery show of fine-crafted handwoven items, including wall displays, clothing and jewelry. Looms and spinning wheels will be on display, as well as ongoing demonstrations of weaving and spinning throughout the show. The Strawbale Barn is located at 9156 Santa Margarita Road.