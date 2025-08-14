From winery wanders to cruising cars, here are this weekend's events

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are six fun things to do this weekend, from Thursday, August 14 through Sunday, August 17, plus a few extra!

Morro Bay in Bloom Work Day

Saturday, 9 a.m., Tidelands Park

If you have a green thumb, enjoy time in the garden and want to help keep Morro Bay beautiful, you can start your Saturday morning with Morro Bay in Bloom at Tidelands Park for a community gardening and beautification day. The event is free and kicks off at 9 a.m. All supplies and tools will be provided.

Full details can be found here!

Under the Estrella Sky Winemakers' Dinner

Saturday, 5-9 p.m., Hartley Farms, San Miguel

Wine lovers can take a stroll through a "wine garden" at Hartley Farms in San Miguel Saturday night before the Under the Estrella Sky Winemakers' Dinner featuring a four-course menu paired with wine. Live music will fill the night air and there will be an auction with proceeds benefitting the Scholarship Fund of Paso Robles Rotary Sunrise.

Full details can be found here!

Under the Tuscan Sun Summer Fashion Show

Saturday, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Talley Vineyards, Arroyo Grande

If you like fashion paired with your wine, check out Under the Tuscan Sun, "a fashion show and evening of giving," taking place on Saturday night at Talley Vineyards in Arroyo Grande. Estate-grown wines will be paired with appetizers. The event supports Transitions-Mental Health Association.

Full details can be found here!

Voices Unite!

Friday-Sunday, various locations across San Luis Obispo County

If you prefer to start your weekend on a high note, enjoy the sweet sounds of a choral concert at the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center on Saturday night for free! The Cuesta Concord Chorus presents Voices Unite!, a national choral festival. The first concert takes place on Friday. The concerts will be held through the weekend in various locations.

Full details can be found here!

Cruisin' Weekend in Atascadero

Friday-Saturday, various locations in Atascadero

A favorite annual summer time tradition cruises into Atascadero — Cruisin' Weekend in Atascadero kicks off on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Sunken Gardens and a Mid-State Cruizers Car Show will take place at Atascadero Lake Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. where you can check out a variety of classic cars. It's free to attend.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Barbara Greek Festival

Friday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-8 p.m., Chase Palm Park, Santa Barbara

Opa!! Take a trip to Greece without getting on a plane. The Santa Barbara Greek Festival takes place on Friday and Saturday from noon through 8 p.m. at Chase Palm Park. Celebrate Greek culture with gyros, baklava, live music and dancing. Entry at the gate is $5; kids 12 and under are free!

Full details can be found here!

Continued Concert Series

Concerts in the Plaza

Every Friday through September 12th, Opening Act 5 p.m., Main Act 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Summer in SLO isn't complete without Concerts in the Plaza! This week, the series continues Friday night at 5 p.m., with opening act Colleen Rhatigan, followed by main act Damon Castillo Band from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Don't let the fun end there, though; head to Libertine Brewing Company after the concert for the official after party!

Full details can be found here!

Friday Happy Hour Music Series

Every Friday through September, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Claiborne & Churchill Winery

Kick off your weekend with a fun evening at Claiborne and Churchill! Every Friday, June through September, from 4:30-7:30 p.m., enjoy live music by local artists, delicious food and great wine! Entrance is free; simply pay for what you consume.

Full details can be found here!

Saturdays in the Park

Saturdays in June, July, and August, Atascadero Lake Park

Enjoy the sounds of summer at the 2025 Atascadero "Saturdays in the Park" summer concert series. Atascadero Lake Park will fill with music from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event is open to all and attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or low-back chair to enjoy the music.

Concert schedule:



August 30 - End of Summer "Blues Bash" 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Cinder Blues Band and Leslie Rogers & the Soul Shakers

Full details can be found here!

Music By The Sea, Summer Concert Series

Saturday, August 23rd, South T-Pier, Morro Bay

Under the direction of conductors Brenda Hascall and Keith Waibel, the Morro Bay White Caps Community Band will perform a series of concerts this summer on the South T-Pier. The band is comprised of over 40 musicians who play together for fun and for the love of providing music in their community.

Full details can be found here!

Barefoot Concerts on the Green

Saturdays through October 25th, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sea Pines Golf Resort, Los Osos

Enjoy an afternoon listening to some of the best local bands on Saturdays at Sea Pines Golf Resort in Los Osos! This week, Flogging Seagulls will take the stage from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Grover Beach Summer Concert Series

Sundays through August 17th 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.,16th Street Park,, Grover Beach

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. each Sunday from July 13th through August 17th, the 16th Street Park will host local bands, dancing, vendors, and more! This week, Stevie Nicks Illusion will take the stage!

Full details can be found here!

