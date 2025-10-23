From witches on the water to haunted houses, here are 6 spooky things happening this weekend

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are six fun things to do this weekend, from Thursday, Oct. 23, through Sunday, Oct. 26 — plus a few extras!

Grover Beach Trunk or Treat

This Friday, from 5 p.m. until dark, is the annual Grover Beach Trunk or Treat. This family-friendly event takes place at the Ramona Garden Park with the help of the Grover Beach Rotary Club. It’s a great opportunity to get into the Halloween spirit and enjoy some fun and safe trick-or-treating.

Full details can be found here!

Boo Bash

Also on Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m., grab your costume and head to Meadow Park for this year’s Boo Bash. It’s a full evening of fang-tastic fun featuring games, a photo booth, food trucks, a movie, and a haunted house. If creepy crawlers aren’t your thing, don’t worry, there’s a sensory-free haunted house from 4 to 4:30 p.m., and a lights-on, kid-friendly version starting at 4:30 p.m. But once the clock strikes 5:30 p.m., the real scares begin and haunt the park until dark! This event is frightfully free and open to the public.

Full details can be found here!

Witches and Warlocks Paddle

On Saturday at noon, witches and warlocks will take to the water for the Annual Witches and Warlocks Paddle in Morro Bay. Put on your finest Halloween attire for an afternoon of paddleboarding or kayaking in the bay. Meet at Coleman Park for this bewitching October event.

Full details can be found here!

World Dance for Humanity Thriller Event

On Saturday at 2 p.m., get ready to bust a move at the World Dance for Humanity Santa Barbara Thriller Event at the Courthouse Sunken Gardens. The free family-friendly dance party and performance is part of “Thrill the World,” a global event that happens each year on the Saturday before Halloween. There will be a costume dance party followed by a synchronized performance of Thriller. You can learn the moves in class or online. It's bound to be a graveyard smash!

Full details can be found here!

Old Town Trick or Treat

On Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m., put on your best costume and get ready for a spooktacular afternoon in Lompoc for the Old Town Trick or Treat! More than 30 local businesses and organizations will be passing out treats and hosting fun activities, including face painting and carnival games. This safe and family-friendly Halloween celebration is free for children 12 and under.

Full details can be found here!

Walk for Cancer

On Sunday at 9 a.m., lace up your sneakers and wear your best pink outfit to walk through the Santa Margarita Ranch for the Annual Walk for Cancer. After your scenic two-mile walk, treat yourself to bites from a variety of local food trucks, wine from Ancient Peaks Winery, and toe-tapping music at the finish line. Raise funds and win awards like Most Spirited and Top Fundraiser. All funds raised support the mission to help those impacted by cancer in San Luis Obispo County!

Full details can be found here!

Ongoing Events

The Haunt in Atascadero

Open through November 1

5805 El Camino Real, Atascadero, CA 93422

This haunted house in Atascadero is a constantly changing, fully immersive, interactive experience based on Halloween themes. You and your small group can experience the unique, intimate and horrifying experiences for spooky season!

Full details can be found here!

Solvang Pumpkin Patch

Open through November 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1035 Alamo Pintado Rd. Solvang

Pick from over 50 varieties of pumpkins, from minis to giants. Explore a 14-acre corn maze with a scavenger hunt, or join the Night Maze on October 24, 25 & 31. Enjoy fresh popcorn, kettle corn, a kids’ maze, and fall fun for all ages.

Full details can be found here!

Barefoot Concerts on the Green

Saturdays through October 25, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sea Pines Golf Resort, Los Osos

Enjoy an afternoon listening to some of the best local bands on Saturdays at Sea Pines Golf Resort in Los Osos! This week, it's a Halloween Dance Party with Unfinished Business from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Full details can be found here!