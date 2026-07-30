Gems, wine, art, and more: What's happening this weekend on the Central Coast

If you're looking for some fun ways to wrap up July and kick off August, we've got you covered. From gems and jade to Spider-Man and a celebration of Japanese culture, here are some family-friendly events happening across the Central Coast this weekend.

Rainbow of Gems Show

Friday, July 31 – Sunday, Aug. 2; Nipomo High School, 525 N. Thompson Ave.

The Orcutt Mineral Society is holding its 58th annual Rock & Gem Show this Friday through Sunday at Nipomo High School. The event will include more than 60 dealers, displays, demonstrations, kids’ activities, and a raffle on Sunday. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Parking and admission are free!

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Back-to-School Extravaganza

Saturday, Aug. 1, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo campus

The County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries is hosting a free, family-friendly Back-to-School Extravaganza on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cuesta College. Central Coast families can enjoy live music and a magician, meet library mascot Quincy the Quail, and take part in games, a treasure hunt, food trucks, and other activities. Parking and admission are free!

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Obon Festival

Saturday, Aug. 1, 12-4 p.m.; San Luis Obispo Buddhist Church, 6996 Ontario Rd.

The San Luis Obispo Buddhist Church is hosting its annual Obon Festival on Saturday. The free event takes place from noon to 4 p.m. and will include traditional Japanese food, dancing, and performances, plus games, a raffle, and shopping.

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Cambria Jade Faire

Saturday, Aug. 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Jade Studio, 2601 Main St., Cambria

The 4th Annual Cambria Jade Faire takes place on Saturday at Jade Studio. Jade carvers and jewelry designers will have their work on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Plus, enjoy live local musicians.

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Wine for Pines

Saturday, Aug. 1, 1-4 p.m.; Creekside Reserve, 2264 Center St., Cambria

On Saturday, the Pacific Coast Wine Trail presents Wine for Pines, a benefit for Greenspace. The event takes place from 1-4 p.m. at Creekside Reserve in Cambria. With a $45 general admission ticket, you can enjoy tastings from eight wineries, live music, and more. Proceeds help preserve Cambria’s green spaces.

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Spidey-Bash Patio Party

Saturday, Aug. 1, 4-6 p.m.; Arlington Theatre, Santa Barbara

The Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara will celebrate National Spider-Man Day with a Spidey-Bash Patio Party on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy Spider-Man-themed trivia, kid-friendly activities, collectible popcorn buckets and cups, and prize giveaways ahead of the release of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” Admission to the VIP experience is $20 for adults and $12 for children, with movie tickets sold separately.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Art in the Park Shell Beach

Sunday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Dinosaur Caves Park, Pismo Beach

Art in the Park returns to Dinosaur Caves Park in Pismo Beach on Sunday. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., shop more than 50 artisan booths, plus enjoy live music and local food vendors.

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Riptide Rendezvous

Saturday, Aug. 1, 6:30-10 a.m.; Rincon Beach County Park, Carpinteria

The 2026 Riptide Rendezvous catch-and-release surf fishing tournament will take place at Rincon Beach County Park in Carpinteria from 6:30-10 a.m. on Saturday. The event features both fly fishing and regular tackle divisions and wraps up with lunch and awards.

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