Help build 100 beds for kids, plus 5 more weekend events on the Central Coast

This weekend offers opportunities to give back to the community, celebrate culture, and enjoy some family fun. Here’s a look at six fun things to do this weekend on the Central Coast.

Build Beds with Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Saturday, Feb. 21; 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.; The Home Depot, San Luis Obispo

Saturday morning, you can help change a child's life by volunteering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace at The Home Depot in San Luis Obispo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They're challenging volunteers to build 100 beds in just four hours for local kids who don't have beds of their own. No experience needed – they'll provide all the tools and training, and families with children over 16 are welcome to help make dreams come true.

Celebrate Life Run 5K

Saturday, Feb. 21; 9 a.m.; Believe Ranch and Rescue, Santa Ynez

Also Saturday, lace up your running shoes for the Celebrate Life Run 5K at Believe Ranch and Rescue in Santa Ynez. This race brings the community together to honor and celebrate life through fitness and friendship. It’s triathlete Siri Lindley’s sixth year cancer-free. Money raised will benefit the ranch that Lindley and her wife run for rescue horses. Registration is $70 on the day of the race.

Meet the Machines

Saturday, Feb. 21; 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.; Soto Sports Complex, 1275 Ash Street, Arroyo Grande

Families with little ones can head to "Meet the Machines" on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Soto Sports Complex parking lot in Arroyo Grande. Kids can get hands-on experiences with the vehicles that protect, build, and serve our communities, plus enjoy food trucks and activities. The first 300 attendees get free goodie bags.

Blendfest on the Coast

Sunset Grand Tasting; Saturday, Feb. 21; 3-5 p.m.; Oceanpoint Ranch, Cambria

Wine enthusiasts can enjoy Blendfest on the Coast, celebrating the art of wine blending with local vintners. Events take place at various locations throughout the weekend, but the Sunset Grand Tasting happens on Saturday afternoon at Oceanpoint Ranch in Cambria. General admission tickets are $70 and available online.

Lunar New Year Family Festival

Sunday, Feb. 22; 1 -4 p.m.; Michael Towbes Library Plaza, 40 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara

Sunday brings the Lunar New Year Family Festival from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Michael Towbes Library Plaza in Santa Barbara. This free celebration features traditional performances, cultural activities, and family-friendly fun as we welcome the Year of the Horse.

U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus

Sunday, Feb. 22; 3 p.m.; Performing Arts Center, San Luis Obispo

Music lovers shouldn't miss the U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers' Chorus concert Sunday at the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo. This world-class military ensemble performs everything from patriotic tunes to Broadway classics. Register online for free tickets ahead of the show.

