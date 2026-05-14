Heritage, hounds, and cardboard boats: Your guide to weekend events on the Central Coast

This weekend is all about celebrating community and culture on the Central Coast. From wine tasting to heritage festivals, here are six events (plus a few more!) that bring people together for fun, food, and unforgettable experiences.
Atascadero LakeFest
Saturday, May 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Atascadero Lake
Get ready to set sail - or sink trying - at Atascadero's LakeFest on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.-m. This beloved community event features cardboard boat races in both open class and kids’ divisions. Plus, enjoy live music, food and drinks, and other childrens’ activities.
Click here for more information.
American Legion Car, Truck & Bike Show
Saturday, May 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., San Luis Obispo Veterans Hall
Rev your engines for the American Legion Post 66's 4th annual Car, Truck & Bike show Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Hall. This show benefits veterans' services while showcasing classic rides. The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum will also be open, plus there's an artisan craft fair and tri-tip lunch.
Strawberries Through Grover Beach
Saturday, May 16, 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., 16th Street Park, Grover Beach
Grover Beach is going berry crazy on Saturday with Strawberries Through Grover Beach from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 16th Street Park. This community celebration features artisan vendors, strawberry-themed contests and treats, craft beer and wine, food vendors, a kids’ zone, and live music.
Click here for more information.
Fiesta Dog Parade
Saturday, May 16, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Downtown State Street, Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara's first-ever Fiesta Dog Parade brings four-legged fun to State Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Costumed pups will compete for awards, including Best in Show and Most Fiesta Spirit.
Click here for more information.
Paso Wine Fest
Friday, May 15-Sunday, May 17, Paso Robles Event Center
Paso Robles Wine Country is pulling out all the stops for Paso Wine Fest, taking place this Friday through Sunday. Saturday's Grand Tasting showcases over 100 wineries, plus craft spirits and culinary experiences.
Click here to purchase tickets.
Central Coast Jewish Heritage Festival
Sunday, May 17, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Mitchell Park, San Luis Obispo
The second annual Central Coast Jewish Heritage Festival takes place this weekend in San Luis Obispo. Sunday's main event at Mitchell Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. features the Los Angeles-based Chutzpah Collective, plus cultural exhibits, arts and crafts, and traditional Jewish foods.
Click here for more information.
But wait, there's more!
Cambria Rotary Ping Pong Palooza
Saturday, May 16, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
San Simeon Lodge, 9520 Castillo Dr., San Simeon
Swing to Find a Cure for ALS
Saturday, May 16, 8:30 a.m.
Hunter Ranch Golf Course, Paso Robles
BiciChella Ride With a City Ranger
Sunday, May 17, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Santa Maria Regional Transit Center
American Riviera Classic Pickleball Tournament
Friday, May 15-Sunday, May 17, 2026
Santa Barbara Pickleball Courts, 1414 Park Place
Bridging the Gap – Art for Change
Saturday, May 16, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Los Osos Community Center, 2180 Palisades Avenue
Camp Arroyo Grande Jamboree
Sunday, May 17, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
250 Wesley Street, Arroyo Grande
Women's Business Center Marketplace
Sunday, May 17, 12-4 p.m.
Sunken Gardens, 6505 El Camino Real, Atascadero
Ravine Waterpark 20th Anniversary Party
Sunday, May 17, 12-5 p.m.
Ravine Waterpark, 2301 Airport Road, Paso Robles
Paws in the Plaza
Sunday, May 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Machado Plaza, 224 West Chapel Street, Santa Maria
Mermaid, Sea Creature & Pirate Parade
Saturday, May 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Harbor Walk to Tognazzini's Dockside Too, Morro Bay
Oceano Airport Display Day
Saturday, May 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Oceano Airport, 561 Air Park Drive