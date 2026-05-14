Heritage, hounds, and cardboard boats: Your guide to weekend events on the Central Coast

This weekend is all about celebrating community and culture on the Central Coast. From wine tasting to heritage festivals, here are six events (plus a few more!) that bring people together for fun, food, and unforgettable experiences.

Atascadero LakeFest

Saturday, May 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Atascadero Lake

Get ready to set sail - or sink trying - at Atascadero's LakeFest on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.-m. This beloved community event features cardboard boat races in both open class and kids’ divisions. Plus, enjoy live music, food and drinks, and other childrens’ activities.

Click here for more information.

American Legion Car, Truck & Bike Show

Saturday, May 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., San Luis Obispo Veterans Hall

Rev your engines for the American Legion Post 66's 4th annual Car, Truck & Bike show Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Hall. This show benefits veterans' services while showcasing classic rides. The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum will also be open, plus there's an artisan craft fair and tri-tip lunch.

Strawberries Through Grover Beach

Saturday, May 16, 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., 16th Street Park, Grover Beach

Grover Beach is going berry crazy on Saturday with Strawberries Through Grover Beach from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 16th Street Park. This community celebration features artisan vendors, strawberry-themed contests and treats, craft beer and wine, food vendors, a kids’ zone, and live music.

Click here for more information.

Fiesta Dog Parade

Saturday, May 16, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Downtown State Street, Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara's first-ever Fiesta Dog Parade brings four-legged fun to State Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Costumed pups will compete for awards, including Best in Show and Most Fiesta Spirit.

Click here for more information.

Paso Wine Fest

Friday, May 15-Sunday, May 17, Paso Robles Event Center

Paso Robles Wine Country is pulling out all the stops for Paso Wine Fest, taking place this Friday through Sunday. Saturday's Grand Tasting showcases over 100 wineries, plus craft spirits and culinary experiences.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Central Coast Jewish Heritage Festival

Sunday, May 17, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Mitchell Park, San Luis Obispo

The second annual Central Coast Jewish Heritage Festival takes place this weekend in San Luis Obispo. Sunday's main event at Mitchell Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. features the Los Angeles-based Chutzpah Collective, plus cultural exhibits, arts and crafts, and traditional Jewish foods.

Click here for more information.

But wait, there's more!

Cambria Rotary Ping Pong Palooza

Saturday, May 16, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

San Simeon Lodge, 9520 Castillo Dr., San Simeon

Swing to Find a Cure for ALS

Saturday, May 16, 8:30 a.m.

Hunter Ranch Golf Course, Paso Robles

BiciChella Ride With a City Ranger

Sunday, May 17, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Santa Maria Regional Transit Center

American Riviera Classic Pickleball Tournament

Friday, May 15-Sunday, May 17, 2026

Santa Barbara Pickleball Courts, 1414 Park Place

Bridging the Gap – Art for Change

Saturday, May 16, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Los Osos Community Center, 2180 Palisades Avenue

Camp Arroyo Grande Jamboree

Sunday, May 17, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

250 Wesley Street, Arroyo Grande

Women's Business Center Marketplace

Sunday, May 17, 12-4 p.m.

Sunken Gardens, 6505 El Camino Real, Atascadero

Ravine Waterpark 20th Anniversary Party

Sunday, May 17, 12-5 p.m.

Ravine Waterpark, 2301 Airport Road, Paso Robles

Paws in the Plaza

Sunday, May 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Machado Plaza, 224 West Chapel Street, Santa Maria

Mermaid, Sea Creature & Pirate Parade

Saturday, May 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Harbor Walk to Tognazzini's Dockside Too, Morro Bay

Oceano Airport Display Day

Saturday, May 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Oceano Airport, 561 Air Park Drive

