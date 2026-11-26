The Christmas spirit kicks off on the Central Coast this Friday. From festive holiday events to a shopping frenzy, a lot is happening this weekend. Here's a look at six events you won’t want to miss from Friday November 27 to Sunday, November 29.

Light Up the Plaza!

Friday, Nov. 27, 5-8 p.m., Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Kick off the holiday season in downtown San Luis Obispo! Light Up the Plaza returns Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the official lighting of Mission Plaza, live music and plenty of holiday cheer. Families can enjoy festive decorations, photo opportunities and the start of the holiday light displays. The celebration is free and open to everyone.

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Solvang Julefest

Friday, Nov. 27-Sunday, Jan. 3, Downtown Solvang

Experience a little Danish holiday magic in the Santa Ynez Valley! Solvang's annual Julefest celebration begins Friday, transforming the town into a festive holiday village. Visitors can enjoy seasonal shopping, holiday decorations and nightly light and music shows in Solvang Park. The 10-minute shows take place every evening on the hour from 5 to 9 p.m. You can also look forward to Santa visits and more festivities throughout the season.

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Cambria Christmas Market

Friday, Nov. 27-Thursday, Dec.31 5-9 p.m., Cambria Pines Lodge, Cambria

Get ready for millions of twinkling lights! The Cambria Christmas Market opens for the season Friday, featuring more than 3 million holiday lights, artisan vendors, live music and festive food and drinks. Inspired by traditional German Christmas markets, the experience also includes visits with Santa and holiday train rides. Tickets start at $25 online, and children 5 and under get in for free. Advance reservations are recommended.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Santa's Doggie Parade

Saturday, Nov. 28, 11 a.m., Avila Beach Promenade, Front Street, Avila Beach

Calling all festive pups! Santa's Doggie Parade returns to Avila Beach on Saturday, bringing plenty of wagging tails and holiday spirit to the promenade. Dress your four-legged friend in their holiday best and join the fun. The event includes a costume contest with categories like best dog costume, funniest costume and best in show. Participants should check in before the parade, and a $5 donation is requested.

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Christmas by the Sea

Saturday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Downtown Pismo Beach

Celebrate the holidays with a coastal twist! Christmas by the Sea kicks off Saturday in downtown Pismo Beach with festive decorations, holiday shopping and creatively decorated surfboards displayed throughout the area. Visitors can stop by Pier Plaza for photos with Santa and shop at participating local businesses for a chance to win a $25 gift card. Holiday shopping specials continue through January 2.

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Paso Robles Downtown Lighting Ceremony

Friday, Nov. 27, 5-6:30 p.m., Downtown City Park, Paso Robles

Watch downtown Paso Robles come alive with holiday lights! The annual Downtown Lighting Ceremony returns Friday evening with candlelight caroling, hot cocoa, coffee and special holiday guests. Mrs. Claus and her elves will help welcome the season as the downtown lights are illuminated. The family-friendly celebration is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.in the Paso Robles Downtown City Park

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Central Coast Craft Fair & Holiday Boutique

Friday, Nov. 27-Saturday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., San Luis Obispo Veterans Hall, 801 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo

Shop local and find some unique holiday gifts! The 46th annual Central Coast Craft Fair & Holiday Boutique returns to San Luis Obispo this weekend, featuring handmade goods from local artists and crafters. Visitors can shop for everything from jewelry and original artwork to quilts, woodworking, baked goods and more. Enjoy free hot cider and cookies while browsing, plus a chance to win prizes. Admission and parking are free!

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Cowgirl Christmas

Friday, Nov. 27-Saturday, Nov. 28, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles

Get ready for a little country Christmas shopping! The 24th annual Cowgirl Christmas returns to Paso Robles this weekend, featuring more than 200 Western-themed vendor booths filled with unique gifts, holiday decorations and more. Visitors can also enjoy Christmas crafts and free hourly raffles. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 15 and younger accompanied by a parent. A portion of the proceeds benefits local charities.

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Christmas at the Ranch

Friday, Nov. 27-Sunday, Nov. 29, 4:30-9 p.m., Historic Santa Margarita Ranch, 9000 Yerba Buena Ave., Santa Margarita

All aboard for some holiday magic! Christmas at the Ranch returns to Santa Margarita for its fourth year, bringing a festive train ride through dazzling holiday displays. Families can climb aboard historic steam trains, including passenger cars originally used at Disneyland, for a journey to Santa's Village. The celebration also features visits with Santa, magic shows, pony rides, holiday shopping, s'mores and more. Tickets start at $15, and advance reservations are recommended.

Click here for more information and tickets.

40th Annual Nutcracker

Saturday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 29, 3 p.m., Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande

A beloved holiday tradition is celebrating a big milestone! Diane Rose Zink's 40th Annual Nutcracker takes the stage in Arroyo Grande this weekend. Presented by Everybody Can DANCE and the Santa Maria Civic Ballet, the production brings Tchaikovsky's classic holiday ballet to life with beautiful costumes, intricate choreography and a cast of local dancers. It's the longest-running Nutcracker production on the Central Coast, with generations of dancers taking part over the years. Tickets range from $25 to $30.

Click here for more information and tickets.

